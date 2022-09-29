Read full article on original website
KWQC
Learn how to DIY a magical terrarium
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Are you interested in learning how to create your own garden under glass and learn more about the magical world of terrariums?. The Quad City Botanical Center is offering a Terrarium Building Class on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the facility on 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
KWQC
Reba adds Vibrant Arena as stop on REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Reba McEntire added 14 spring shows to her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour including a stop at Vibrant Arena at the Mark in March. The tour will be at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark on March 18, according to a media release from Vibrant Arena at the Mark. The spring run will feature special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs and kicks off March 9 in Jacksonville and will conclude at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, marking Reba’s first time playing the venue.
ourquadcities.com
Find treasures at Pearl City Vintage Market
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!. The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.
KWQC
51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time, the 51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk was held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge. Over 100 people walked in the event, raising an expected $30,000 for local and international meal sites. A quarter of the proceeds as well as about 200...
KWQC
Factory of Fear celebrates 29 years
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Factory of Fear has been delivering scares to customers since 1993 and has always strived to make the show each year different than in years past. Haunt director, Brett Deleo says he changes the show up every year to keep it fresh for all the returning customers.
KWQC
Unitypoint Health to host Eating Disorders Conference on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and its aim is to raise awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders. The event will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Isle Hotel and Conference Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Stephanie Burrough,...
'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future
MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
KWQC
Quad Cities Chamber program Leadership QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Chamber launched a 9-month program called Leadership QC which wrapped up at the end of September. 23 people who currently serve as business, government, and non-profit leaders participated. This episode of INSI6HT hosts a discussion with many of those that attended to learn what...
KWQC
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours are back for spooky season
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The German American Heritage Center invites residents and tourists to explore the darker side of Davenport. Starting on Sept. 30 and running through the month of October, the museum is hosting its “Darker Side of Davenport” walking tours Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and some Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. All tours cost of $10 per person and last about two hours.
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KWQC
‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
KWQC
Davenport Jr. Theatre presents ‘Judy Moody’ play Oct. 15-23
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s Davenport Junior Theatre’s 71st season. And the team is excited to invite viewers to Judy Moody & Stink and the Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt running from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23. Show times for the production based on the books written by...
KWQC
Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: the first 90 days
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in early August as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy. Paula Sands Live is honored to feature the career experiences of Ms. Erichsen’s first year...
rcreader.com
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
agupdate.com
Illinois pig farmers promote pork, family traditions
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
KWQC
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
