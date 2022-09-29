Read full article on original website
Jordan Brand Unveils an AJ12 Low Golf "Playoffs" Colorway
Fresh off of yet another collaboration with Eastside Golf, Jordan Brand is readying the release of a new Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs” colorway to add its roster of Taxi, French Blue, Driftwood and Metallic Gold offerings. This color scheme was first seen in 1997, and was...
Côte&ciel's FW22 Collection Delicately Balances Fabrics, Form and Functionality
Previewed earlier this year, Parisian luggage brand côte&ciel’s FW22 collection marries a melange of materials and fabrics to create a functional offer ready for most occasions. Launching in two key ranges, the collection sees new styles debut as well as the return of some brand staples. The INFINITY...
New Balance 650 Surfaces in Muted Greyscale Colorway
The ever-growing lineup of New Balance 650s makes its way back to the Fall season offerings. The popular retro-inspired basketball high-tops are now surfacing in a muted and greyscale color scheme. The New Balance silhouette sees the shoe arrive in a n all-white leather base featuring the signature “N” logos...
Concepts Links Up With Vault by Vans for a "Question the Answers" Footwear and Apparel Collection
Excitement has been brewing around the Concepts given that its partnership with Nike is soon to be expanded upon with a brand new SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” colorway. But before the streetwear and footwear retailers pushes those out into the market, it will be reuniting with Vault by Vans for a new “Question the Answers” footwear and apparel collaboration.
RHUDE Delivers First Drop of FW22 to HBX
Unveiled earlier this year, RHUDE‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection has just landed on HBX in a range of hooded essentials and signature drawstring shorts. Leading the latest lineup is the vintage black Joyride Hoodie, taking the brand’s signature racing-inspired checkered motif at the center graphic and on the sleeves. Other hooded styles in vintage colorways include the black Bank De RHUDE Hoodie, the white Chateau De RHUDE adorned with a winery-inspired picture and a basic zip-up hoodie in slate gray. Two shorts designs, including a pair of maroon/white yachting shorts and black embroidered twill logo shorts, round out the range.
Check Out This Nike Dunk Low “Frieza” Custom Colorway
Custom sneaker designer, Andrew Chiou, is back with another Nike Dunk Low custom colorway. This time around, Chiou presents a follow-up to his “Majin Buu” creation with the new “Frieza” colorway. The custom design is inspired by the signature Dragon Ball Z villain’s final form. Frieza’s...
Nike Dunk Low Surfaces in Kansas City Royals Colors
The Nike Dunk Low now arrives in a color scheme reminiscent of the Kansas City Royals MLB team. Its blue and yellow color scheme also harkens back to Supreme‘s SB Dunk Low “Hyper Blue” released back in 2021 and compliments a “Game Royal” colorway women’s-exclusive revealed ahead of the weekend.
"Unboxing Valentino" SS23 Served Minimal Maximalism and Maximal Minimalism
After last season’s punch of pink, Pierpaolo Piccioli returns to Paris Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2023 with “Unboxing Valentino.”. With this, Valentino looks towards purity, subtracting the unnecessary to focus on only the essentials, thus entering a more minimal era. This was down the last detail, as a charming warehouse fit with ornate metalwork was redone with a black floor and black benches, press releases, and invites were presented in simple black boxes, and the welcoming audio was akin to a dripping tap.
Nike's Air Max Plus 3 Arrives in Rainbow Gradients
First debuted in 1990, the Air Max Plus 3 was brought back to life in 2019 and has seen a limited number of brightly-toned colorways over the past few years. For its latest iteration, Nike dresses the pairs in colorful gradients with stacked “Tuned Air” text graphics across the mesh uppers.
'South Park' x adidas' 4/20-Themed Campus 80 is Restocking
As fall begins, is expanding its restock efforts beyond just the adidas YEEZY line as it brings back its original South Park collaboration. The two came together on the Campus 80 in 2021 with a “Towelie” colorway that referenced the month’s popular cannabis holiday of 4/20. Met with great demand, the sneaker flew off shelves and is being reissued just over a year later. Since then, the duo launched a full collection of footwear and apparel that included silhouettes such as the Stan Smith, Superstar and NMD_R1.
The Nike Dunk Low Gets Romantic for Valentine’s Day
As the holiday season makes its way, is set to celebrate the festive occasions ahead with a slew of ceremonial releases to keep the excitement high. Following the unveiling of the Christmas-ready Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low, along with the Nike Dunk Low “Tartan” readied in a holiday palette, the Swoosh is getting romantic with the launch of a special-edition Valentine’s Day Dunk Low.
Sacai SS23 Saw Chitose Abe Redefine Officewear With Hybrid Manipulations
Holding its ground through a hybrid design language, Sacai is recognized for its distinct approach to modern tailoring merged with streetstyle influences for a modern edge. Founder Chitose Abe presented her Fall 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, showcasing her first collection since the start of the pandemic. The range celebrated Sacai’s return to the runway, presenting a bold offering rich in silhouette diversification, impeccable craftsmanship and material manipulation.
Gramicci and SOPH. Drop a New Fall/Winter 2022 Capsule Collab
Inspired by military uniform silhouettes and incorporating subtle cues of luxury, Gramicci and SOPHNET. – SOPH. – have teamed up to drop a new Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collaboration that combines California cool and Japanese minimalism. The new drop introduces a fabrication technique that’s blended with Japanese hardwood charcoal...
Louis Vuitton Heads to the Alps With ‘Snow’ Pre-Spring 2023 Capsule
Is heading to the alps with its latest Pre-Spring 2023 collection. Titled ‘Snow,’ the new capsule takes a look at ski-inspired dress notes. Although the capsule was brought to life by Vuitton’s creative teams and collaborators, it was first conceived by the house’s late menswear creative director, Virgil Abloh. What drives the offering is its analysis of the relationship between essential pieces and activewear. With an emphasis on functionality, the alpine-inspired collection is comprised of outerwear, knitwear, nylon ski garments, tracksuits and more.
A Closer Look at Ye's YEEZY Season 9 Ready-to-Wear Collection
Whether he’s tied to a corporate company or not, Ye is always going to find a way to create within the fashion realm. And in the midst of a buzzing Paris Fashion Week, the creative genius took time to host a runway show to showcase his latest YEEZY Season 9 ready-to-wear collection.
It Was All a Dream at Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS23
“This collection is my dream. I couldn’t explain it to Vivienne, I didn’t know it, I just had to do it. I walked out the house and thought I was in Paris — something about the sky made me realize how much I wanted to be there.” That’s from Andreas Kronthaler, the Austrian Creative Director and design partner to Vivienne Westwood, who (under Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood) has just shown his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week — and wasn’t it just fascinating.
Moncler Launches Limited-Edition Maya 70 Down Jacket on HBX
Following the premiere of ’s short fashion film and the reveal of its Extraordinary Forever campaign, the Italian fashion house has just unveiled a limited-edition down jacket, dubbed Moncler Maya 70, that has just arrived on HBX. As indicated in its name, the latest design subtly reimagines the Maya...
Maharishi and Dosnoventa Ride Into FW22 With New Bike Collaboration
London-based imprint maharishi is no stranger to military influence. Recently, Hardy Blechman’s label has looked back in time with a capsule inspired by the Convair B-58 Hustler – an American-designed fighter that took to the skies during the 1950s — and a “Battle Royale” collection for Fall/Winter 2022 that blended oversized silhouettes with details from early and experimental U.S. Air Force flight uniforms. Now, maharishi has teamed up with Dosnoventa to develop a limited edition fixed gear bicycle.
Ye to Show YEEZY SEASON 9 at Paris Fashion Week
If you’ve been keeping a close eye on Paris Fashion Week, you might have seen that Ye just walked in Balenciaga’s Summer 2022 collection, “The Mud Show.” But, keener ears may have heard the murmurs of a YEEZY show, and it has been confirmed: YEEZY SEASON 9 arrives tomorrow in Paris.
Toronto Raptors Colors Hit the Air Jordan 37
As the NBA season begins this month, various NBA-themed colorways that Nike and Jordan Brand are known for have continued to be revealed. Recently, the LeBron 20 has been shown off in two “Lakers” looks alongside a Miami Heat colorway. Now, the Air Jordan 37 has been equipped with a Toronto Raptors color palette. This choice fits the silhouette’s theme of referencing the Air Jordan 7 as the sneaker’s OG “Raptors” colorway is well known as a pair Michael Jordan wore on court.
