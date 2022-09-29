Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Coast Guard team, FEMA task force, others from Massachusetts helping in Florida after Hurricane Ian
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "People are happy to see us," Lt. AJ Hammac said about his Coast Guard Helicopter crew, which is in Florida helping with emergency efforts after the devastation ofHurricane Ian. He said the team, from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, hoisted some people out of Sanibel...
Thousands lace up for 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Thousands of walkers returned to the Boston Marathon course Sunday morning for the 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk, the first time the event has been held in person for two years. "It's amazing, it's incredible," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "To be...
Explosive detection K-9 participates in annual animal blessing at Old North Church
BOSTON — Pet owners brought their furry friends to Boston's North End on Sunday for an annual Blessing of the Animals. This year's blessing included Oscar, an 8-year-old yellow Labrador who works as an Explosive Detection K9 for the National Park Service. The Annual Blessing of the Animals is...
New mural at Logan Airport honors Tuskegee Airman from Massachusetts
BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport will now see a mural honoring a local hero and his role in the historic Tuskegee Airmen unit. Brig. Gen. Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., a 95-year-old Roxbury native, is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
Smartphone app, art kits made in Massachusetts aims to help subscribers become artists
NEWTON, Mass. — Inside the colorful and creative headquarters ofCupixel in Newton, it's all about enabling the masses to speak the language of art. "This is where the magic happens," said Hayley Dunne, the lead artist in residence at Cupixel. Through their smartphone app, paid subscribers can access a...
Find Shayna's buried treasure, admire the art of sgraffito, enjoy a show at the Latchis Theatre
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fun and games are not just for kids –a clay artist and writer couple hide treasures and create goofy events under the name of a pretend university. Also, go inside an art deco theater and hotel that has played an important role in the community for many decades.
Topsfield Fair GM on 204th year of iconic North Shore event
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Jim O'Brien, general manager for the Topsfield Fair, talks about the annual event, and what visitors can expect this year. "This year we have a new scanning system at our gates, so our gates are going to be a little more efficient," O'Brien told WCVB. "We...
Mass. doctors seeing earlier start to cold, flu season
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja says respiratory virus season has arrived, and doctors are noticing people with symptoms earlier in the year than is typical.
Salem, Massachusetts-based The Satanic Temple sues Indiana, Idaho over abortion bans
SALEM, Mass. — The Satanic Temple, a Salem-based religious group, recently filed federal lawsuits over abortion bans enforced inIndiana and Idaho after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade with the Dobbs Decision. In the lawsuits, the temple claims more than 1.5 million members worldwide, including at least...
Walpole man in Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian, 'We thought we were going to die'
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Chris Donovan, who also has a house in Walpole, was inside his Fort Myers Beach home as Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered Florida's southwest coast. "We thought we were going to die, you know, honestly, like it was incredible," Donovan said. "The whole house was shaking and it was just it was unbelievable. The place is devastated."
Kayaker's body recovered after extensive search at Chelmsford lake, police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The body of a kayaker has been recovered after an extensive search Monday afternoon at a lake in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, police said. Chelmsford police and fire responded to Freeman Lake at about 12:22 p.m. after receiving witness reports of a kayaker in distress on the a lake.
One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
Woman, 77, recovering after violent robbery attempt in South End
BOSTON — A 77-year-old woman is recovering after being punched and pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt last month in Boston’s South End. The victim, who didn’t want her identity shared, said she was sitting in the Southwest Corridor Park in the Rose Garden with a friend when a person punched her, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a scalpel.
Ed Sheeran announces Gillette Stadium date in 2023 stadium tour
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music superstar Ed Sheeran is planning to bring the North American leg of his "Mathematics" tour to Massachusetts. The Grammy-winner will perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 1, alongside special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. This is Sheeran's first stadium tour since 2018 when...
Hanover Street in North End returns to normal after end of outdoor dining season
BOSTON — Hanover Street in the North End reopened to two-way traffic on Sunday after the conclusion of the neighborhood's outdoor dining season. Outdoor dining in the North End started May 1 and was originally scheduled to run through Labor Day, Sept. 5, but city officials extended the program in the Boston neighborhood through Friday.
Some say delays, confusion plague Massachusetts' paid leave program
BOSTON — A year and a half since Massachusetts began issuing Paid Family Medical Leave, some are givingthe state program mixed reviews. Among the complaints are long wait times for benefits, unclear application instructions and a general lack of awareness about how the program works by human resource officers.
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Hundreds of Teamsters on strike against food distribution company Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of workers for wholesale food distribution company Sysco Boston went on strike over the weekend. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job Friday night, just after their contract ended. Teamsters say union members were offered a "take-it-or-leave-it" deal with the company...
