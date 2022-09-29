FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Chris Donovan, who also has a house in Walpole, was inside his Fort Myers Beach home as Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered Florida's southwest coast. "We thought we were going to die, you know, honestly, like it was incredible," Donovan said. "The whole house was shaking and it was just it was unbelievable. The place is devastated."

