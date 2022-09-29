ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Thousands lace up for 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Thousands of walkers returned to the Boston Marathon course Sunday morning for the 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk, the first time the event has been held in person for two years. "It's amazing, it's incredible," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "To be...
WELLESLEY, MA
WCVB

New mural at Logan Airport honors Tuskegee Airman from Massachusetts

BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport will now see a mural honoring a local hero and his role in the historic Tuskegee Airmen unit. Brig. Gen. Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., a 95-year-old Roxbury native, is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Topsfield Fair GM on 204th year of iconic North Shore event

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Jim O'Brien, general manager for the Topsfield Fair, talks about the annual event, and what visitors can expect this year. "This year we have a new scanning system at our gates, so our gates are going to be a little more efficient," O'Brien told WCVB. "We...
TOPSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Walpole man in Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian, 'We thought we were going to die'

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Chris Donovan, who also has a house in Walpole, was inside his Fort Myers Beach home as Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered Florida's southwest coast. "We thought we were going to die, you know, honestly, like it was incredible," Donovan said. "The whole house was shaking and it was just it was unbelievable. The place is devastated."
WALPOLE, MA
WCVB

One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Woman, 77, recovering after violent robbery attempt in South End

BOSTON — A 77-year-old woman is recovering after being punched and pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt last month in Boston’s South End. The victim, who didn’t want her identity shared, said she was sitting in the Southwest Corridor Park in the Rose Garden with a friend when a person punched her, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a scalpel.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ed Sheeran announces Gillette Stadium date in 2023 stadium tour

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music superstar Ed Sheeran is planning to bring the North American leg of his "Mathematics" tour to Massachusetts. The Grammy-winner will perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 1, alongside special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. This is Sheeran's first stadium tour since 2018 when...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Hanover Street in North End returns to normal after end of outdoor dining season

BOSTON — Hanover Street in the North End reopened to two-way traffic on Sunday after the conclusion of the neighborhood's outdoor dining season. Outdoor dining in the North End started May 1 and was originally scheduled to run through Labor Day, Sept. 5, but city officials extended the program in the Boston neighborhood through Friday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA

