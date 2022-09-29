ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football: Malcolm Kelly's former teammates impressed with his coaching rise ahead of Sooners' matchup with TCU

By Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Frisco, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Football
State
Nebraska State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Gundy
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Manuel Johnson
Person
Kevin Sumlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Sooners#American Football#College Football#The Horned Frogs
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City Thunder

This NBA Draft was the one that the Oklahoma City Thunder was waiting for since they have been tanking over the past few years. Last season, the Thunder finished with a 24-58 record. However, Oklahoma City had four draft picks in this draft. Plus, OKC ended up wheeling and dealing with so much ferocity that three of the four draft picks were lottery picks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
yukonprogressnews.com

Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy