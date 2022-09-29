Read full article on original website
Quick Hits: Huggins on broken nose, Stevenson impact, and immovable forces
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins’ team is taking shape as college basketball’s preseason continues this month. The Mountaineers have a handful of official practices under their belts, and in speaking with the Hall of Fame head coach and in his players, one thing is certain: practices have been physical.
GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas
The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
WVU volleyball concludes road trip
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma in three sets to conclude its first Big 12 Conference road trip of 2022 at McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Mountaineers (6-9, 0-3 Big 12) fought hard against the Sooners (11-4,...
Brown: CJ Donaldson “Alert, stable” following injury versus Texas
True freshman running back able to travel home with WVU after being carted off the field, according to the program. West Virginia freshman running back CJ Donaldson Jr. was carted off the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night in West Virginia’s 18-point loss at Texas. Donaldson,...
Ceili McCabe sets course record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team set the women’s 5k course record at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky, with a first-place finish and personal-best 5k time of 16:23.9 at the 2022 Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is hosted by the University of Louisville.
Man dead after falling from escalator at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — One man is dead after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Around 4:45 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded to a man who reportedly fell from an escalator inside the stadium, according to a press release from Deputy Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller.
Stories of the Week: September 25 through October 1
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. One person was injured Thursday in Harrison County in a vehicle accident involving a school bus. Morgantown High School students held a walkout to protest a county policy that led to...
Randolph County, West Virginia Sheriff warns of phone scam using office number
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff Saturday, Oct. 1 warned residents that a scammer is using the Sheriff’s Office’s phone number, (304) 636-2111, in an attempt to swindle people out of their money. Sheriff Rob Elbon Jr. said that when the target of the scam...
