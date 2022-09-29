Read full article on original website
Fort Myers woman, a Green Bay native, shares living through Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival. “People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
De Pere church helping Hurricane Ian victims through donations
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With the destruction and devastation that Hurricane Ian caused, the state of Wisconsin is sending more help. First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere is heading to Fort Myers Beach to deliver supplies to their sister congregation, Chapel by the Sea, who, like the rest of their city, lost everything.
Astronaut lands at McAuliffe Elementary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Astronaut Mark Vande Hei spoke with students attending McAuliffe Elementary about his experience in space. Vande Hei says he hopes his visit inspires students to reach for the stars. “I hope they learn that there is a lot to look forward to, that they...
Green Bay Kroc Center presents The Senior Life Expo this Wednesday
(WFRV) – It’s a popular event that keeps our seniors in the community moving. Patti and Tim from the Green Bay Kroc Center visited Local 5 Live with details on the Senior Life Expo happening this Wednesday. Plus they share why events like this are important to both seniors and their caregivers and we get a look at what’s new this year.
Green Bay Interim Superintendent returning to work after heart attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Interim Superintendent for the Green Bay Area Public School District is returning to work after she had a heart attack in early September. The district released a statement from Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer Monday. Bayer gave an update on her health and gratefulness for support.
CASAblanca 2022 celebrates 10 years of CASA of the Fox Cities, advocating for children
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- A room filled with twinkling decorations, sought-after auction items, and an abundance of hope marked the 10th Anniversary CASAblanca Gala for CASA of the Fox Cities. Court Appointed Special Advocates gathered to congratulate longtime volunteer Lou Shea, who has been an advocate for children for 25 years.
Pet Saver: Bigwig
Meet Bigwig, a 3-year-old rabbit available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This sweet speckled bunny abandoned in his carrier at a local park in August. Luckily he was found and brought to WHS where he was thoroughly checked over, given flea preventatives, a nail trim, and spent some time in foster before being neutered.
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
Gorgeous October weather to start the week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure centered just to the east of Wisconsin gives us some great weather to start the week. Following some patchy fog and low clouds Monday morning, mostly sunny conditions will arrive. The sun, combined with light SSW winds will take up highs to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Low to mid 60s near the lake.
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Green Bay Police make 3 arrests, eject 8 at Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A handful of people were not able to watch the Green Bay Packers win in overtime against the New England Patriots. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 36 calls for service during Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Those calls resulted in three arrests and eight ejections.
Warren Gerds/Review: A dynamic opener in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The conductor emotionally, artistically, physically and intellectually attached to a work. That is the compelling takeaway from Saturday night’s season-opening concert of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. The event was graced with other colorful music, but the final work on the program gripped because...
Family game night ideas from Gnome Games
(WFRV) – The head gnome himself visited Local 5 Live. Pat Fuge gives viewers some fun board game ideas for the entire family. Shop online at gnomegames.com.
Allouez church holds mass for pets
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Resurrection Parish held their annual Feast of St. Francis Mass in which pets receive blessings. According to church members, “This pet blessing custom is conducted throughout the world in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi, in honor of his great love for creation and all of God’s creatures.”
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
Be the talk of the dog park with Your New Best Friend, ‘Brad Pit’!
(WFRV) – If you’ve ever wanted to snuggle up with Brad Pitt here’s your chance.. well ‘Brad Pit’ at least! And he could be your new best friend!. This love bug at the Neenah Animal Shelter loves other dogs, children, and adults but he mostly just wants affection. He has a massive ‘wiggle butt’ because he cannot seem to contain his happiness around people!
Patchy fog areas west tomorrow morning
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 40s/low 50s, so it will be a warmer night than what we have been feeling this past week. Temperatures will be relatively close to the dew point temperatures, which will create the right conditions for patchy fog areas to the west.
Haunted Happenings plus Cocktail Class at The Grand in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – At age 139, you know there’s quite a history, possibly some paranormal and definitely some cocktails. Local 5 Live visited The Grand Opera House in Oshkosh with details on ghost tours, haunted happenings, and cocktail class. Details from thegrandoshkosh.org:. October belongs to The Ghosts of the...
