Sacramento, CA

Former Sacramento Kings player Mike Bibby joining fan controlled basketball league as coach

By Jeremiah Martinez
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former Sacramento Kings point guard Mike Bibby is returning to the game, but this time he is coaching four teams in a newly created league.

On Wednesday, Bibby was named the head coach and senior strategist of Fan Controlled Hoops, an interactive league that will allow viewers to control certain aspects of the actual gameplay on the LED court.

According to a press release, Fan Controlled Hoops will feature four-on-four basketball in a full-court game. The league is similar to Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 indoor football league where fans can vote on which play teams will run.

“I think once everybody sees it, the LED court, just the concept of how players can get power-ups, the paints lit up, you get 3 or 4 points for a dunk, there’s a lot that’s gonna be change,” Bibby told TMZ Sports. “It’s gonna be a fast-paced game!”

The inaugural season is scheduled to start on Feb. 7, and the league’s four teams, owners, players, coaching staff, and league rules are expected to be announced in the coming months.

According to the release, current and former NBA players will serve in front office roles, along with celebrities and influencers getting involved.

Other than Bibby, former NBA player Baron Davis is also involved with the interactive league as the strategic director and franchise co-owner.

“Basketball has always been a major part of my life and when the team at FCSE (Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment) told me what they were trying to build, I knew I had to be a part of it,” Bibby said in a prepared statement. “If I can take the game that I love so much and make it more enjoyable for the players and the fans, that is a win for me.”

The league will be having tryouts in Chicago (Oct. 29), Houston (Nov. 12), Los Angeles (Dec. 10) and Atlanta (Jan. 7, 2023). Players who are interested in trying out can apply here.

Sacramento Kings, River Cats make partnership official

Bibby played in the NBA for 14 years, with seven of those seasons spent in Sacramento. He played for the Kings during the team’s most successful time in its history.

During Bibby’s time with the Kings, the team reached the playoffs from 2001 to 2006.

Bibby was drafted No. 2 overall to the Vancouver Grizzlies in the 1998 draft and played with the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, and the New York Knicks during his 14-year career.

Since retiring from the NBA, Bibby coached at the high school level in Arizona, last coaching at a school named Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. After a couple of months with the team, he and the school’s athletic agree to part ways, the Arizona Republic reported in 2019.

Prior to that, Bibby coached at another Phoenix high school named Shadow Mountain. He was let go out of that job due to allegations of sexual abuse of a teacher at the school, according to the Arizona Republic.

After an investigation, the Phoenix Police Department said it didn’t “find probable cause” for filing charges against Bibby, the Associated Press reported in 2019.

