1 killed, person of interest identified after Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting on Monday, Oct. 3 in Carbondale. Carbondale police were called to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at 1:25 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers found a gunshot victim and learned the suspect...
Cape Girardeau police investigate Saturday shooting of juvenile
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on October 1. Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street at At 1:56 p.m. on Saturday for a shots fired call. While officers were on the way they were advised that someone...
S.N.A.P ask the community to speak up against gun violence
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A nice Saturday afternoon took a turn for the worst as the Cape Girardeau police department responded to a shots-fired call with the victim being a juvenile. C.E.O of Stop Needless Acts of violence Please (S.N.A.P) Felice Patton, experienced firsthand this situation when her...
Cleanup, restoration company leaves for Florida to help with hurricane response
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – Hurricane Ian is one of the hardest hitting hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. Ian brought devastating destruction when it hit southwest Florida. Homes and streets are submerged from flooding along the Gulf Coast. In southeast Missouri, businesses are finding ways they can...
People in Cape Girardeau could lose water by morning due to water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Much of Cape Girardeau is under a boil water advisory after a water main break. This includes all customers on the City of Cape Girardeau water system. The city is working to isolate the problem and repair it. Due to low pressure, the water...
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
UP CLOSE: Southeast Missouri Better Business Bureau offers advice on charitable donations part 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – When life-changing situations such as hurricanes happen, sadly some look to take advantage of others. Fox 23’s Timothy Eaves spoke to the Better Business Bureau Regional Director, who shares how to look for the right charities. “So, we typically tell people not to...
Quilters gather for 13th Biennial Quilt Show in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Quilters from all over came out for the 13th Biennial Quilt Show hosted by River Heritage Quilters’ Guild at the AC Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. River Heritage Quilters’ Guild member Sheryl Windchel says this show happens every two years and showcases...
Golfers tee off to support Notre Dame Regional High School
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Golfers in the Mitre Cup Golf Tournament teed off Monday morning at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau. The sold out tournament supports Notre Dame Regional High School. Morning flights teed off at 7:30 a.m. The afternoon flight tees off at 1 p.m. KBSI...
