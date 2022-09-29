Rose is a joke I can't believe the army actually gave this guy a weapon because he's brain dead, I wouldn't vote for him and I wouldn't recommend anyone else to vote for him because he's a lier and a joke
I see Max Rose STILL has not comprehend who he is dealing with. Making a 'No Lie' pledge 🤣🤣🤣 I do not know who is campiagn manager is but, if this his strategy he better fire him/her.Malliotakis cannot tell the truth even if she was reading it off a teleprompter. The last time the two went against each other she lied the whole time. Even down to her cultural background and Max refused to call her out on it snd many other topics he just allowed the lies to go unanswered. I honestly don't know why, maybe because she is a female is why he is no relying in his gentlemen-ness. He will lose again playing that high road card, it's the same mistake Hillary made with Trump.Staten Island is a strange place, with strange people.Max has to call her out, expose her, read the witch for filt, and most of all get in her face. She is a venomous serpent that will do and say anything which is lie all the time to get what she want and make rumors that are baseless.
explain how nicole lied about her culture? she is very proud of her culture. have u ever met her? I have walked with her n others to the 120 Oct. rallied with her on tax reform for Staten island etc. maybe u should do some research
Comments / 13