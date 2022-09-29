ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Steven Lazzari
4d ago

Rose is a joke I can't believe the army actually gave this guy a weapon because he's brain dead, I wouldn't vote for him and I wouldn't recommend anyone else to vote for him because he's a lier and a joke

Damian De Leon
3d ago

I see Max Rose STILL has not comprehend who he is dealing with. Making a 'No Lie' pledge 🤣🤣🤣 I do not know who is campiagn manager is but, if this his strategy he better fire him/her.Malliotakis cannot tell the truth even if she was reading it off a teleprompter. The last time the two went against each other she lied the whole time. Even down to her cultural background and Max refused to call her out on it snd many other topics he just allowed the lies to go unanswered. I honestly don't know why, maybe because she is a female is why he is no relying in his gentlemen-ness. He will lose again playing that high road card, it's the same mistake Hillary made with Trump.Staten Island is a strange place, with strange people.Max has to call her out, expose her, read the witch for filt, and most of all get in her face. She is a venomous serpent that will do and say anything which is lie all the time to get what she want and make rumors that are baseless.

Dorothy Brown
3d ago

explain how nicole lied about her culture? she is very proud of her culture. have u ever met her? I have walked with her n others to the 120 Oct. rallied with her on tax reform for Staten island etc. maybe u should do some research

Gothamist

What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com

Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’

During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island street to be renamed for slave who is buried beneath it

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
The Staten Island Advance

Never again: Hearing revealed 11 choking deaths at Willowbrook in 1 year

Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell

EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be

On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insidernj.com

The Real Dem Play in Bergen?

Commissioner Tom Sullivan held a fundraiser in Bergen on 9/29 that raised over $50K for his re-election to the Board of Commissioners, raising his total for the year at close to $130K for a race his allies insist is a foregone conclusion. Over 10 different labor unions supported the room,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 2, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Margaret Mary “Marguerite” Puccerella (nee Battle), 77, a dedicated matriarch and grandmother who was known for her work ethic and commitment to education, died Oct. 1 after a battle with breast cancer. The Brooklyn native was a feisty redhead from the very beginning, said family. In recent years, Marguerite was very active at St. Roch’s Church, holding leadership roles in the St. Ann’s Society and Senior Group. An avid reader, crocheter, and baker, Marguerite loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Marguerite valued education. She graduated from St. Rose of Lima Elementary School and Midwood High School. She received an associate degree from New York City Community College, and had been credits away from a Bachelor of Accounting from Brooklyn College. Marguerite was always hard-working. While in school, she worked as a Manager of Housekeeping for Sheridan-Atlantic Hotels and an Accountant for Lehman Brothers. She also helped with family-owned businesses, including a Carvel shop in Brooklyn and the Ski Inn at Hunter Mountain. Marguerite enjoyed skiing in her youth, a past time she shared with her late husband Albert Puccerella Jr.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
wamc.org

NY Democrats target independent voters on abortion

The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. Zeldin says he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws. The flyers,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
