President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Kitchen Sink Creative Announces Brand Campaign for Camelot HomesElaina VerhoffPhoenix, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Yardbarker
Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That
But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
TMZ.com
Shaquille O'Neal Down To Join Jeff Bezos In Bid To Buy Phoenix Suns
Shaq ain't down to outspend Jeff Bezos for the Phoenix Suns ... but if the billionaire wants to join forces in an effort to own the NBA franchise -- The Big Diesel tells TMZ Sports he's in for that!. Shaq says he initially had interest in buying Robert Sarver's share...
Yardbarker
Monty Williams: Suns Clearly Didn’t Give Adelaide 36ers Enough Respect
But that’s what happened on Sunday, as the host Suns became the first NBA team to lose to a team from Australia’s National Basketball League. The final score: Adelaide 134, Suns 124. Granted, it was just a preseason game, but Suns starters Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges,...
thecomeback.com
NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss
Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Fans React to Phoenix Suns’ Blowout Preseason Loss
There’s no need to derail the Phoenix Suns‘ season projections from a preseason game. Still, Phoenix didn’t make it easy on themselves against the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. The 36ers were able to control much of the game from start to finish, and it honestly appeared that...
Big preseason debut for Kings rookie Keegan Murray in blowout win over Los Angeles Lakers
In his preseason debut, Keegan Murray showed why he was considered one of the most NBA-ready rookies in the 2022 draft.
Golf Digest
Phoenix Suns pick up right where they left off, lose in historic fashion to Australia basketball team
Every year, the NBA sends a bunch of teams to scrimmage overseas squads in order to grow the game and get international fans excited for the upcoming season. Perhaps the league should’ve thought twice before sending the trainwreck Phoenix Suns to Australia. The No. 1 seed in the Western...
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton on Watch During Preseason
The Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton are set to kick off their preseason debut on Sunday. While the game itself may not be much from a competition standpoint, the coaching staff and viewers will be fixated on Ayton. Ayton has been a question mark that Suns’ fans have been wanting...
Grizzlies Santi Aldama, Ja Morant star in preseason win over Orlando Magic
Santi Aladama got the starting nod from Taylor Jenkins and scored 21 points in the Grizzlies’ dominant victory over the Orlando Magic. Related story: Grizzlies Insider: Kenneth Lofton Jr.‘s life is ‘totally different’ after NBA transition
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Responds to Criticism After Preseason Loss to 36ers
“All the people who are rooting for me to fail, at the end of the day they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life they had before they woke up today” LeBron states in the press conference. Devin Booker shot 5/8 from scoring 13 points and...
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Devin Booker Channels LeBron James After Bad Loss
Devin Booker has a big chip on his shoulder. Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns were not very good last night as they shockingly lost to a middle-of-the-road NBL team from Australia. The Adelaide 36ers came through with a massive upset of the Suns and while it was simply a preseason matchup, it was expected that the Suns would win by a whopping 30 points.
Yardbarker
Reporter: Suns could sell for as high as $4 billion
The Phoenix Suns could be set up for a record-breaking purchase price. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote this week in a post to Substack that multiple experts in sports team valuations would not be surprised if the Suns hit the $4 billion threshold in a potential sale. For context,...
CBS Sports
Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 NBA preview: Damian Lillard and wingman Anfernee Simons have help on defense
The Portland Trail Blazers took the latter half of last season to begin their roster remake around Damian Lillard with the added benefit of losing enough games to fall into the No. 7 overall pick, with which they selected one-and-done Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe. This summer they continued the process of building a more versatile, defensive oriented supporting cast.
Mavs Rival Shocker: Suns Lose Preseason Game to Adelaide 36ers
Although it was just a preseason game, the Phoenix Suns shocked the sports world by losing to an Australian basketball team that was nearly a 30-point underdog. What will their opening night against the Dallas Mavericks look like?
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ers
The Phoenix Suns were looking to put their tumultuous off-season in the rear-view mirror with their first preseason game of the year against the Adelaide 36ers, a professional team in Australia. From time to time, a few NBA teams will play a professional team from the overseas in preseason games to get back into shape before the season starts.
Sarver fouls out as Phoenix Suns owner
If there was a "Mensch of the Year" award, I know one thing for sure: Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, wouldn't win it.
TMZ.com
36ers Stars Craig Randall, Robert Franks Hoping For NBA Chance After Beating Suns
Adelaide 36ers stars Craig Randall and Robert Franks put the basketball world on notice after beating the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game ... and now, the hoopers tell TMZ Sports they hope their stellar performances eventually lead to NBA jobs. 26-year-old Randall -- the G League's Most Improved Player...
