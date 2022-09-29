ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That

But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss

Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Fans React to Phoenix Suns’ Blowout Preseason Loss

There’s no need to derail the Phoenix Suns‘ season projections from a preseason game. Still, Phoenix didn’t make it easy on themselves against the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. The 36ers were able to control much of the game from start to finish, and it honestly appeared that...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton on Watch During Preseason

The Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton are set to kick off their preseason debut on Sunday. While the game itself may not be much from a competition standpoint, the coaching staff and viewers will be fixated on Ayton. Ayton has been a question mark that Suns’ fans have been wanting...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Devin Booker Channels LeBron James After Bad Loss

Devin Booker has a big chip on his shoulder. Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns were not very good last night as they shockingly lost to a middle-of-the-road NBL team from Australia. The Adelaide 36ers came through with a massive upset of the Suns and while it was simply a preseason matchup, it was expected that the Suns would win by a whopping 30 points.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Reporter: Suns could sell for as high as $4 billion

The Phoenix Suns could be set up for a record-breaking purchase price. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote this week in a post to Substack that multiple experts in sports team valuations would not be surprised if the Suns hit the $4 billion threshold in a potential sale. For context,...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 NBA preview: Damian Lillard and wingman Anfernee Simons have help on defense

The Portland Trail Blazers took the latter half of last season to begin their roster remake around Damian Lillard with the added benefit of losing enough games to fall into the No. 7 overall pick, with which they selected one-and-done Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe. This summer they continued the process of building a more versatile, defensive oriented supporting cast.
PORTLAND, OR
Adrian Holman

Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ers

The Phoenix Suns were looking to put their tumultuous off-season in the rear-view mirror with their first preseason game of the year against the Adelaide 36ers, a professional team in Australia. From time to time, a few NBA teams will play a professional team from the overseas in preseason games to get back into shape before the season starts.
PHOENIX, AZ

