These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
Elle
The Genius Way Coperni Dressed A Thong-Wearing Bella Hadid In A White Dress Made From Spray Paint
Guests were given hints that they should expect something big from the Coperni SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week – but we very much doubt anyone could have foreseen the grand finale that has had the internet buzzing with wide-eyed fascination and disbelief ever since. This content is imported...
Elle
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Elle
Met Gala 2023: All The Details You Need To Know, From The Theme To The Date
The Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and this year’s theme is a perfect tribute to one of the greatest heavyweights in fashion history. On May 1, 2023, creative directors, models, actors, designers and more will take to the red carpeted steps of the The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City to celebrate the annual fundraising gala and pay homage to all things art, design and creativity.
Elle
Bella Hadid Gets Her Dress Spray Painted On As She Walks the Runway
On Friday, model Bella Hadid made an unconventional appearance during Coperni's Paris Fashion Week runway show, stepping out onto the stage in nothing but a pair of white panties. There, three talented creators at Corperni spray-painted on her outfit right in front of the audience. Hadid was wearing a pair...
Elle
Billie Eilish’s Second Fragrance Is Inspired By…Wetness
The fragrance party is not over for Billie Eilish. The singer just dropped her second perfume, Eilish No. 2—a scent inspired by rain, darkness, and all things eerie. In case you forgot, the 20-year-old star launched her first fragrance, Eilish, now lovingly called Eilish No. 1, back in November 2021.
Elle
The Launch: October’s Hottest Fashion Drops
Hear that? It’s the sound of your sweaters and coats rejoicing in the cold weather that’s suddenly swept in. There’s no time like the present to bust out the layers, switch from iced to hot lattes, and soak up the slim months of true fall before winter inevitably hits. If your wardrobe needs a refresh, or you’re looking to switch it up this fall, fear not. We’re rounding up all the best and brightest fashion news this month, kicking off with Kaia Gerber’s cozy and minimal collab with Zara. Keep an eye on this space as we round up the month’s hottest news.
Elle
Dear Celebrities, It's Time To Start Investing In Beauty, Not Adding To It
As yet another celebrity skincare line drops into our Instagram feeds, a shift is starting to occur. Where once we welcomed an A-lister launching a beauty brand as a rare and exciting event; a way to access their go-to liquid lipstick or game-changing serum, now the mood is changing. SKKN, Rhode, S'Able, The Outset, AF94, Cosmoss, Le Domaine... the list of celebrity lines launched in 2022 alone is extensive. But, as with our post-noughties rejection of famous name fragrances in favour of lesser known, niche scents, has the over saturation of celebrity beauty lines led to its own downfall?
Elle
Where Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Actually Stand Amid Dating Rumors
On Wednesday, September 28, pop star Dua Lipa and comedian Trevor Noah were seen out sharing an intimate dinner in New York City at the East Village restaurant Miss Lily's. An insider told Page Six that the spot was Noah's choice, and that it was “definitely a date.”. The...
Elle
Hailey Bieber Wears Sweet Pink Dress With Plunging Neckline to LA Gala
On Saturday evening, Hailey Bieber made an appearance at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F*ck Cancer, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The 25-year-old model wore a gorgeous coral pink form-fitting dress with a plunging halter neckline. The Vivienne Westwood dress featured a fun asymmetric frill down the front of Hailey's body and a corseted bodice, and came down just below her knees.
