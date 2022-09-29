Read full article on original website
Climate Smart Ideas for Your Sonoma County Garden
As California continues to experience historic drought conditions, now is a good time to rethink the lush cottage garden aesthetic, if you haven’t already. Thankfully, there are plenty of lower-water options if we look to the gardening practices of other regions. Here are a few ideas from local nurseries.
The most deli-cious sandwiches in Marin
The sandwich: A popular lunch many enjoy, consisting of some form of protein, cheese, vegetables, a spread and two pieces of bread. The list was narrowed down to three places: Bruno’s Deli, which serves Italian sandwiches and cuisine; Michael’s Sourdough Sandwiches, which always has a line out the door; and the final deli, Sourdough and Co., which offers an array of unique sandwiches.
Sonoma County’s Adobe Road Winery Launches with CDI
Connecticut Distributors, Inc., launched Adobe Road Winery during a Sept. 1 sales meeting. The group learned firsthand about the Petaluma, California-based boutique winery, which produces its artisan wines from premium vineyards in both Sonoma and Napa counties, and tasted through portfolio sections. Founded by Kevin and Debra Buckler of The Racers Group, one of the most historical and successful professional motorsports operations in sports car history, the team took their skills at managing operations to the launch of Adobe Road Winery, which was formed in 2002. Award-winning Adobe Road winemaker Garrett Martin crafts award-winning, quality wines while working in close relationships with founders, individual vineyard partners and growers, among the team. The team tasted Blue Dog Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiacomo Vineyards Chardonnay and Shift Red Blend, now among wines available throughout the state.
A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend
Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars
1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.3.22)
Break out the doggy CBD—the Blue Angels are back and so is Fleet Week. Also this week: Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, Yerba Buena Night, the Mill Valley Film Festival, Elton John's farewell tour, and the West Coast debut of Angela Davis — Seize The Time. Oh, and a...
20 Best Restaurants in Sausalito, California
Sausalito is an idyllic town that located just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. From the picturesque houseboats to the epic views, Sausalito is well worth visiting, especially if you live in NorCal. Despite the fact that it is pretty small, Sausalito has a surprising number of amazing...
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
ROAD TO THE MALL: GREATEST EXPECTATIONS
By Christmas 1974, Santa Rosa City Hall was at war. Not good, but at least the bleak concrete architecture that made the government complex look like a fortified bunker now seemed fitting. The city was fighting its war on several fronts. The county was suing the city, accusing it of...
Fire Rules a Rocky Road for Napa Wineries
California's new fire safety regulations will affect the wine industry. It's possible that wineries that burn down will not be allowed to rebuild, and that existing wineries may not be able to add on to their facilities. However, because the enforcement of the regulations is being left up to each...
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
Rohnert Park prowler mischief continues
Occurrences of prowlers seen in Rohnert Park have continued following the creepy M-section clown reported on in last week’s issue of the STAR. This week’s trespassers appear to be kids and younger aged teens who’ve been spotted in local neighborhoods. Footage and stories related to these cases have been shared recently by community members on Nextdoor.
PHOTOS: Mercedes careens into Jack in the Box drive-thru
An accident sent a Mercedes-Benz careening down an embankment and into a Jack in the Box drive-thru lane, according to a post for San Pablo Police Department.
Sonoma County Holding Ceremony on the 5th Anniversary of the 2017 Wildfires
The community is invited to attend a ceremony at Coffey Park on Sat., Oct. 8, starting at 10 a.m. The City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma are inviting the community to attend a ceremony recognizing rebuilding efforts and honoring our resilient community on the 5th anniversary of the devastating 2017 wildfires. The event will be held in Coffey Neighborhood Park (1524 Amanda Place in Santa Rosa) on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.
High rent costs and few housing options are fueling a homelessness crisis in the Bay Area's Sonoma County region
Despite small victories, homelessness still looms large in the North Bay.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz honored alongside his beloved characters with new Forever stamps
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — The U.S. Postal Service recognized the centennial birth of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz with a first-day-of-issue ceremony, unveiling a pane of 20 new Forever stamps at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center on Saturday. “The Postal Service is pleased to present its new...
