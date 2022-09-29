Dr. Rachel Caroline Eaton – vanguard educator, gifted author-historian, and fascinating Ph.D. Street Scene, Will Rogers Boulevard (aka 3rd Street) at Cherokee Avenue looking west, Claremore, Oklahoma. This postcard depicts Will Rogers Boulevard circa 1909 to 1911. Dr. Rachel Caroline Eaton (aka Mrs. Burns) owned the second building from the left, the building with the arched window. Beginning in the middle of the postcard on the northside (right side) of Will Rogers Boulevard at Missouri Avenue, moving to the right, one can see the Windsor Opera House (the tall spired building, built by J.M. Bayless in 1901/2); the G.W. Eaton building (built 1902) that housed the courthouse and the Wilson’s hardware store for many years; the Bayless/Chambers/Forest building which originally housed a post office (built 1905/6); the Mrs. Eaton-Burns building with its arched second story window (built 1906), and the B.F. Loomis building (built 1906, housing Mrs. M.B. Church’s Ladies Specialty Store, Royal Rooms, and a billiards establishment). The G.W. Eaton, Chambers, and Loomis buildings still stand today.

