Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom
A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence.
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education
Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
Suspect who escaped GSP custody in Columbus captured in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who escaped the custody of Georgia State Patrol in September has been captured in Talbot County. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes is the suspect who escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody in Columbus on September 26, 2022. Officials said Barnes was taken into custody […]
Opelika Police Make Murder Arrest
Opelika police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man on Saturday. Police say 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks is charged with killing 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem. Mercer was found shot to death at around 3AM Saturday at the Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 block of Crawford Road.
Opelika Chief of Police speaks on weekend shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is now behind bars in connection to an Opelika shooting Saturday morning, leaving one man dead. 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was arrested this morning here at Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was found dead on Saturday. A phone...
Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery in LaGrange
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been taken into custody following an armed robbery at Dollar General in LaGrange. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jmonte Shepard was arrested on Oct. 3 in connection to the incident. Authorities say deputies were sent to Dollar General on...
Robber shoots 2 rounds into ceiling as he robs Dollar General store, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County deputies said they have caught a man they said robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning. Surveillance cameras inside the store caught images of the man that deputies said walked into the store along Pyne Road dressed all in black, demanded money from one of the store clerks and then shot off two rounds into the store’s ceiling.
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
Murder arrest made after body found at Opelika dumpster
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing murder charges after a body was found by a trash collector over the weekend. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster […]
LaGrange: Police investigating after man attempted to drag woman from vehicle
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man allegedly approached a vehicle with a gun, repeatedly hit the window, and attempted to drag a woman out of the vehicle. Police have identified Daniel Sales Gabriel as the suspect involved in the incident. He will be charged with […]
Lanett police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are searching for a suspect after injuring a person in a shooting. On October 1, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to North 14th Court in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was treated...
Opelika police launch murder investigation following discovery of deceased Salem man
The Opelika Police Department has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a deceased Salem man Saturday morning. According to a news release by OPD, officers responded to Hickory Haven Trailer Park at the 800 Block of Crawford Road at 3 a.m., where they located the male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway.
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika. The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vehicle break-ins
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent string of auto break-ins. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation opened on Friday, after several Entering Auto cases were reported on the West side of Troup County. Officials said the thief […]
Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in Opelika. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3AM Saturday at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, AL was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
33-Year-Old Nyteisha Adeogun Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a pedestrian crash on Victory Drive near Morgan Street in Columbus. The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 a.m. that claimed a life. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
