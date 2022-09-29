ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education

Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
Opelika Police Make Murder Arrest

Opelika police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man on Saturday. Police say 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks is charged with killing 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem. Mercer was found shot to death at around 3AM Saturday at the Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 block of Crawford Road.
Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery in LaGrange

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been taken into custody following an armed robbery at Dollar General in LaGrange. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jmonte Shepard was arrested on Oct. 3 in connection to the incident. Authorities say deputies were sent to Dollar General on...
Robber shoots 2 rounds into ceiling as he robs Dollar General store, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County deputies said they have caught a man they said robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning. Surveillance cameras inside the store caught images of the man that deputies said walked into the store along Pyne Road dressed all in black, demanded money from one of the store clerks and then shot off two rounds into the store’s ceiling.
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
Lanett police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are searching for a suspect after injuring a person in a shooting. On October 1, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to North 14th Court in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was treated...
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
$100,000 seized in AU student's alleged smartphone drug enterprise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
