The Sheboygan Falls man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday has been identified as Todd A. Hitsman. Sheboygan Police say the crash happened just before 5 pm when the 40-year-old Hitsman rear-ended a vehicle that had slowed or stopped for traffic near the corner of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue. Hitsman was not wearing a helmet, and the crash remains under investigation. Sheboygan Police are requesting that anyone with information about the accident call them.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO