ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Town Update — October 2022

The Bartonville Comprehensive Plan Survey closes Oct. 6, so do not miss your opportunity to be heard. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap for the town’s future, so resident feedback is critical. Surveys are limited to oneper household. Access the survey at townofbartonville.com/survey or stop by Town Hall for a printed copy.
BARTONVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Double Oak mayor pro tem seeking nomination for mayor

Double Oak Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson announced Friday that he wants to be considered to fill the town’s vacant mayoral seat. Johnson was first elected to Double Oak Town Council in May and was soon named mayor pro tem. Within two months, then-Mayor Von Beougher announced his resignation following controversy surrounding his use of federal COVID-19 funds, leaving Johnson filling the de facto mayoral role. Now, he is seeking nominations to be appointed mayor for the rest of Beougher’s term, through May 2023.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

GOOD Thoughts — October 2022

Wisdom. The ability to discern or judge what is true, right, or lasting. Insight. A combination of discernment, discretion, and sagacity… from the American Heritage Dictionary. In this month’s Cross Timbers Gazette, we consider our seniors … those to whom we ascribe much wisdom. Oft times, the young wonder...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Another Denton Square staple is closing

McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Government
Denton, TX
Government
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle ISD cuts the ribbon on new elementary school

Argyle ISD held a special event Wednesday night to celebrate the district’s newest school campus. Argyle South Elementary School opened last month in Canyon Falls as the district’s third elementary school to accommodate surging growth numbers. It was part of the voter-approved 2017 bond package and serves more than 800 students from pre-K to 5th grade.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, chamber to host second annual Shop Local Week

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it, along with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, will host the second annual Shop Local Week later this fall. During the first Shop Local Week last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine and play in Flower Mound. The initiative is aimed at stimulating the economy and promoting the importance of supporting local businesses.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Spencer
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound P&Z approves Furst Ranch

The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission voted Monday night to recommend approval of the proposed Furst Ranch development in west Flower Mound. Four hours after the meeting began, all P&Z commissioners voted to recommend approval except for Greg Wilson and Janvier Werner. Flower Mound Ranch, aka Furst Ranch, a large proposed mixed-use development on all four corners of the Hwy 377/FM 1171 intersection, will now go to Flower Mound Town Council on Oct. 3 for full approval.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marty B’s Event Center approved

Last week, the Bartonville Town Council approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan for Marty B’s Event Center. Marty Bryan, owner of the Marty B’s restaurant and Coffee Company in Bartonville, said he’s excited “to add value to the community” with the new event center, which will host weddings, galas, banquets, conferences and any other special events.
BARTONVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Process#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dcad
The Cross Timbers Gazette

From the Firehouse: National Preparedness Month

Each September, National Preparedness Month raises awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This initiative supports emergency preparedness efforts and encourages all individuals to be ready to take action before, during, and after an emergency strikes. The Denton County ESD #1...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Summer struck back in September

Back in August, when record rains drenched North Texas, some of us were hoping for an early end to the cruel summer of ’22, but “no rest for the weary.”. The first couple days of September brought us a little rain and a brief break in the heat but that was “all she wrote.” (Max allows me two cliches’ per 500 words, so I’ve already hit my limit.)
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Cross Timbers Gazette

It’s time for fall gardening

Did you know our climate in Denton County is suitable for a fall vegetable garden?. Many gardeners will plant vegetables in the spring and early summer and not realize they can also grow vegetables in the fall. For help locating, prepping, and establishing a garden site, which can be used for both fall and spring planting, check out the planning guide on AgriLife Extension’s Easy Gardening series.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle – September 2022

Fall is here, thankfully. With the cooler weather (highs in the 90s!) and the start of the school year, the life of our community is at its best. The small-town culture of sports, academics and the arts fostered by our exceptional schools blesses our town at this time of year and brings us together.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Drip Bar celebrates grand opening in Flower Mound

The Drip Bar recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Flower Mound location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce. The Drip Bar offers a large selections of IV infusions at its new location at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, in front of Lowes. Offering a range of lifestyle and health support drips, the Drip Bar aims to help improve the health of local residents, according to a company news release.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Register now for Lakeside 5K & Family Fun Day

Participants can now register for the annual Lakeside 5K & Family Fun Day, scheduled for next month. The kids’ run will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, and the 5K will start at 8 a.m. in the plaza (2300 Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound). The race takes runners and walkers down to Sunset Point before returning to the community lawn for family fun, activities, music and food, according to a news release from Lakeside. Prizes will be awarded to the best group costume, best single costume and best 18-and-under costume.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy