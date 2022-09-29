Read full article on original website
Bartonville Town Update — October 2022
The Bartonville Comprehensive Plan Survey closes Oct. 6, so do not miss your opportunity to be heard. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap for the town’s future, so resident feedback is critical. Surveys are limited to oneper household. Access the survey at townofbartonville.com/survey or stop by Town Hall for a printed copy.
Double Oak mayor pro tem seeking nomination for mayor
Double Oak Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson announced Friday that he wants to be considered to fill the town’s vacant mayoral seat. Johnson was first elected to Double Oak Town Council in May and was soon named mayor pro tem. Within two months, then-Mayor Von Beougher announced his resignation following controversy surrounding his use of federal COVID-19 funds, leaving Johnson filling the de facto mayoral role. Now, he is seeking nominations to be appointed mayor for the rest of Beougher’s term, through May 2023.
GOOD Thoughts — October 2022
Wisdom. The ability to discern or judge what is true, right, or lasting. Insight. A combination of discernment, discretion, and sagacity… from the American Heritage Dictionary. In this month’s Cross Timbers Gazette, we consider our seniors … those to whom we ascribe much wisdom. Oft times, the young wonder...
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
Argyle ISD cuts the ribbon on new elementary school
Argyle ISD held a special event Wednesday night to celebrate the district’s newest school campus. Argyle South Elementary School opened last month in Canyon Falls as the district’s third elementary school to accommodate surging growth numbers. It was part of the voter-approved 2017 bond package and serves more than 800 students from pre-K to 5th grade.
Highland Village Council approves annual budget
Highland Village councilmembers held a special meeting Tuesday to approve the second and final read of the city’s 2022-2023 budget. The assessed valuation came in at a 7% increase in property tax revenue, which provides an additional $1,023,465 with most of that available for maintenance and operations. The city’s...
Flower Mound, chamber to host second annual Shop Local Week
The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it, along with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, will host the second annual Shop Local Week later this fall. During the first Shop Local Week last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine and play in Flower Mound. The initiative is aimed at stimulating the economy and promoting the importance of supporting local businesses.
Communities in Schools of North Texas names lone finalist for CEO
Communities In Schools of North Texas — an organization dedicated to surrounding students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life since 1993 — announced Friday the selection of Tasha Moore, LMSW as the lone finalist for its Chief Executive Officer.
Flower Mound P&Z approves Furst Ranch
The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission voted Monday night to recommend approval of the proposed Furst Ranch development in west Flower Mound. Four hours after the meeting began, all P&Z commissioners voted to recommend approval except for Greg Wilson and Janvier Werner. Flower Mound Ranch, aka Furst Ranch, a large proposed mixed-use development on all four corners of the Hwy 377/FM 1171 intersection, will now go to Flower Mound Town Council on Oct. 3 for full approval.
Marty B’s Event Center approved
Last week, the Bartonville Town Council approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan for Marty B’s Event Center. Marty Bryan, owner of the Marty B’s restaurant and Coffee Company in Bartonville, said he’s excited “to add value to the community” with the new event center, which will host weddings, galas, banquets, conferences and any other special events.
State House candidates to take part in forum at Lewisville High School
Several candidates to represent southern Denton County in the Texas House of Representatives will participate in a candidate forum to be held this week at Lewisville High School. According to Lewisville ISD, the North Texas Commission and the Flower Mound, Lewisville, Metrocrest and The Colony Chambers of Commerce are hosting...
Flower Mound mourning death of firefighter
The Flower Mound Fire Department announced Sunday that Firefighter/Paramedic G. Wade Cannon has died after a battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon served the town of Flower Mound for over six years. “It truly is a somber day in Flower Mound as we mourn the loss of our brother with...
From the Firehouse: National Preparedness Month
Each September, National Preparedness Month raises awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This initiative supports emergency preparedness efforts and encourages all individuals to be ready to take action before, during, and after an emergency strikes. The Denton County ESD #1...
Summer struck back in September
Back in August, when record rains drenched North Texas, some of us were hoping for an early end to the cruel summer of ’22, but “no rest for the weary.”. The first couple days of September brought us a little rain and a brief break in the heat but that was “all she wrote.” (Max allows me two cliches’ per 500 words, so I’ve already hit my limit.)
Butcher shop owners pass business on to employees
After many years behind the counter, Shawn and Sharon Knowles are hanging up their aprons at Old Town Market in Double Oak. Usually when a longtime business is sold, some employees go on the chopping block. The Knowles didn’t want to see that happen. The couple sold the business...
Furst Ranch owner reveals slimmed-down development plan
Local residents got a preview of scaled-down plans for the remaining 1,066 acres of Flower Mound Ranch, aka Furst Ranch, at two community meetings on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Canyon Falls. Landowner Jack Furst and local design and engineering firm McAdams presented a...
It’s time for fall gardening
Did you know our climate in Denton County is suitable for a fall vegetable garden?. Many gardeners will plant vegetables in the spring and early summer and not realize they can also grow vegetables in the fall. For help locating, prepping, and establishing a garden site, which can be used for both fall and spring planting, check out the planning guide on AgriLife Extension’s Easy Gardening series.
Around Argyle – September 2022
Fall is here, thankfully. With the cooler weather (highs in the 90s!) and the start of the school year, the life of our community is at its best. The small-town culture of sports, academics and the arts fostered by our exceptional schools blesses our town at this time of year and brings us together.
The Drip Bar celebrates grand opening in Flower Mound
The Drip Bar recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Flower Mound location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce. The Drip Bar offers a large selections of IV infusions at its new location at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, in front of Lowes. Offering a range of lifestyle and health support drips, the Drip Bar aims to help improve the health of local residents, according to a company news release.
Register now for Lakeside 5K & Family Fun Day
Participants can now register for the annual Lakeside 5K & Family Fun Day, scheduled for next month. The kids’ run will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, and the 5K will start at 8 a.m. in the plaza (2300 Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound). The race takes runners and walkers down to Sunset Point before returning to the community lawn for family fun, activities, music and food, according to a news release from Lakeside. Prizes will be awarded to the best group costume, best single costume and best 18-and-under costume.
