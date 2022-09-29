Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Officer witnesses drive-by shooting, chases suspects until car crashes into light pole
NATCHEZ — A drive-by shooting turned into a car chase and a wreck late Friday night in Natchez. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said one of his investigators was out in an unmarked police unit and witnessed an altercation that ended with someone firing gunshots at another from their vehicle just before midnight on Friday in the 1500 block of East Franklin Street.
Natchez Democrat
Police investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Natchez Democrat
‘God gave her the strength’: Woman, 66, wrestles with man pointing shotgun until police arrive to arrest him
NATCHEZ — A 66-year-old woman reportedly wrestled with and restrained her daughter’s boyfriend until police arrived after he had been pointing a shotgun at the family on Saturday morning. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers, himself included, responded to a domestic violence call just after 9 a.m....
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022
Logan Matthews McCurdy, 37, 2 Roberts Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $207.50 on first count and $728.75 on second count. Curtis Sanders, 48, 937 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances. No bond...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Natchez police investigating fatal motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ — A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed when...
Natchez Democrat
Charles Metcalf
MONTEREY – Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Metcalf, 65, of Monterey, LA were held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Womack officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Barbara Cain Roberts
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
So many blessings for Natchez
Thursday morning, as a beautiful fall day dawned and an excited group of Natchezians greeted the beautiful new river vessel Viking Mississippi, now set to bring thousands more visitors to our city each year, I had to pause for a moment to give thanks. God truly has been blessing Natchez, and the good news has been hard to keep up with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Jordan Carriers celebrates groundbreaking of new Natchez headquarters
NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves and other representatives from Jackson joined hundreds in the celebration of the groundbreaking for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 107 U.S. 61 South in Natchez on Monday afternoon. The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has...
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Motorcycle fundraiser draws hundreds
NATCHEZ — Hundreds of motorcycle drivers—and drivers of other vehicles—participated in a motorcade and party Friday and Saturday on the Natchez bluff, all for a good cause. It’s unclear exactly how many, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Seeds of Change Resource Foundation that...
Natchez Democrat
WATCH: Highlights from Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness Walk on the Natchez bluff
Saturday marks the eighth year of the annual Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness walk and fundraiser on the Natchez bluff. Many who either know a family member or loved one with cancer or have survived the disease came to show their support and hear inspirational stories from others who experienced the same. Natchez High School cheerleaders also motivated walkers with a cheer, “B-E-A-T, beat breast cancer.”
Natchez Democrat
New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete
Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
SIMPLY DELISH: Po Boy restaurant celebrates grand opening on the Natchez bluff
NATCHEZ — Sometimes a one-page menu is all that’s needed to find something to satisfy a hungry stomach, and that’s all you’ll find at a new Po Boy restaurant on the Natchez bluff. “There’s really nothing else like it around here,” said Tom Graning, one of...
Natchez Democrat
Storm lose a heartbreaker
LAKEVIEW, La — Delta Charter (2-2) lost a heartbreaker to Longview 36-30 after quarterback Juvari Singleton was injured right before halftime. Head Coach Blake Wheeler said it was a great game and his quarterback is doing alright. His CAT scans came back and nothing was wrong. Singleton was in...
Natchez Democrat
Live at Five Returns to the Bluff
Since the Fall of 2020, Friday evenings in the fall and spring have had one thing in common on the Bluff – Live at Five. The brainchild of Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff (Natchez native and music connoisseur), this kick off to the weekend is a way to come together, relax, and enjoy the city we call home.
Natchez Democrat
We’re still grateful to Tate Taylor, John Norris
Despite plans for a restaurant inside the Broadway Street train depot falling through, Tate Taylor and John Norris should be commended for all they’ve invested and done in Natchez. Smoot’s continues to be a hot spot for weekend music performances and The Little Easy is one of the best...
Natchez Democrat
Blanton athleticism puts him on recruiting radar
NATCHEZ — Wide Receiver and senior Damarrco Blanton is fresh off a visit to Memphis University last week and looking ahead to a visit at Ole Miss this weekend. Since he was a young boy, Blanton has played basketball, baseball and football. He first loved basketball but as he grew older he began playing football more.
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs unable to stop Chief’s ground attacks
MEADVILLE — The Franklin County High School Bulldogs had no answer for Tylertown High School’s duo of freshman quarterback Keonnis Davis and senior running back Ahmad Thompson as the Chiefs rallied for a 36-14 win in the MHSAA Region 7-3A opener for both teams last Friday night. Davis...
Natchez Democrat
Instant Classic: Trojans win parish rivalry on last minute interception
VIDALIA, La. — A true rivalry game should be full of scoring, defense, turnovers, penalties and a late, game-deciding play. Ferriday vs. Vidalia in the Concordia Parish Classic on Friday had all of that and more. And when the game ended with a 28-24 score, the Trojans walked away...
Natchez Democrat
Rams top Hillcrest in home win
WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy senior running back Ryan Fisher and junior fullback Jack Orgeron combined for 321 rushing yards and six touchdowns as the Rams held on for a 50-38 win over the Hillcrest Christian School Cougars last Friday night. Fisher finished with 192 yards and two...
Comments / 0