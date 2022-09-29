Read full article on original website
Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more
Policy, politics and progressive commentary At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist. The outgoing Clark County sheriff, who is challenging first-term Democratic Gov. […] The post Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more appeared first on Nevada Current.
Thrillist
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket
Nevada’s top-of-the-ticket Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly trail their respective Republican opponents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The post IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8
Former Donald President is set to have a busy October with scheduled appearances in several states. Trump's organization announced on his website a Save America Rally an appearance called a Rally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Mesa, AZ (a suburb of the Phoenix, AZ area).
Fox5 KVVU
Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
Investigation: Vegas councilwomen violated code of conduct
A neutral third-party investigator says both Las Vegas City councilwomen Michele Fiore and Victoria Seaman violated City Council policies.
Las Vegas law enforcement to show off new ATV, speak to community members during National Night Out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although homicides may be down across the Las Vegas valley through the first half of 2022, concerns about violent crime are still up and law enforcement agencies are working hard to crack down. National Night Out helps the community develop relationships with law enforcement and remember how important it is to […]
Fox5 KVVU
Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder in an explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was captured Wednesday night. Sisolak said in a statement Friday he “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately.” Six other officers were placed on administrative leave. The embarrassing chain of events has put a spotlight on chronic staffing shortages at prisons throughout Nevada against a high-stakes political backdrop in the western battleground state a month before the November elections.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels after an inmate escaped from an Indian Springs prison on Sept. 23. Gov. Sisolak said in a statement Friday morning that he had “requested and received” Daniels’ resignation, effective...
Students take CCSD to court after alleged violation of 1st amendment rights
Students are taking the Clark County School District and East Career and Technical Academy to court as they claim their First Amendment rights have been violated.
2news.com
Governor Sisolak orders flags to be flown at half-staff on fifth anniversary of 1 October
Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in remembrance and honor of the lives lost due to the tragic shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
Las Vegas Hells Angels leader arrested in court, prosecutors call biker group ‘criminal organization’ as 8 face charges
A judge ordered the Las Vegas chapter leader of the Hells Angels to be taken into custody Monday on upgraded charges of racketeering and other offenses connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
Nevada Department of Corrections director resigns after prison break
The head of the Nevada Department of Corrections has resigned a week after a convicted murderer was able to escape Southern Desert Correctional Center.
nevadacurrent.com
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
Washington Examiner
Las Vegas police capture fugitive after days on the run
(The Center Square) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has captured an inmate who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. LVMPD tweeted Thursday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was “taken into custody without incident.”. Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua that had entered the U.S. illegally, was...
Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
pvtimes.com
THEY’RE BACK — grasshoppers descend on Pahrump Valley
They’re already here and more could be coming. At least that’s what entomoligists say, who predict a slight rise in the population of grasshoppers this year following the monsoon-like rains earlier this season which fueled the bug’s leafy food supplies. Forty-five million grasshoppers swarmed the area in...
