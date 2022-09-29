Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Indiana homeowners fight for their right to stop parties on the beach
Life’s a beach, but stay off mine. That’s the message three Indiana homeowners on Lake Michigan are trying to send all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The homeowners, with primary residences in Chicago, hired attorney Chris Kieser with the Pacific Legal Foundation law firm to request that the nation’s highest court repeal a 2018 ruling by Indiana’s Supreme Court that they claim took away their rights to a private beach, Crain’s reported.
therealdeal.com
Texas Association of Realtors PAC releases endorsements
The Texas Association of Realtors is overwhelmingly backing Republican incumbents in the Lone Star State’s high-profile election races this November. Texas REALTORS’ Political Action Committee, or TREPAC, has released its list of candidates it’s supporting in statewide and state house elections. TREPAC’s support is overwhelmingly going to...
therealdeal.com
NY gets more federal rent aid — but only 6% of need
Another round of funding is set to replenish New York’s depleted pool of rent relief. But once again, it won’t come close to covering the state’s estimated need. The U.S. Treasury Department will send $99.4 million more to help cover New York renters’ pandemic arrears. Landlords have been unable to evict tenants with pending applications yet unable to collect aid since the fund was exhausted months ago.
therealdeal.com
Rent stabilization complaints piling up at agency
Rent-stabilized tenants can complain about improper rate hikes to the Office of Rent Administration. They shouldn’t expect a quick resolution, though. The agency is facing a massive backlog of such complaints, the New York Daily News reported. The agency tasked with investigating landlords is so far behind that some cases have lingered for four years.
Comments / 0