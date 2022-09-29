ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That

But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

