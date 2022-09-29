Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'
Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
LeBron James says his sons Bronny and Bryce attended some meetings to help design their father’s new Nike shoe
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently had his latest signature shoe, known as the LeBron XX, released in the market. It is the first low-top edition of his signature sneaker. When speaking about the shoe’s design, the four-time MVP stated that it was made with the younger generation, which...
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Mac McClung.
Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed By Scotty Pippen Jr. In Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that people aren't sure what to make of. The team is driven by its three superstars, who will need to perform if they are to be successful, but the players around them are definitely interesting. Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are players...
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That
But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Boston Celtics Officially Sign 6x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Boston Celtics announced the signing of Blake Griffin. The six-time NBA All-Star played for the Brooklyn Nets this past season.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
Bam Adebayo Lists Draymond Green and Giannis as Most Versatile Defenders in NBA
Bam showed great love to Draymond and Giannis.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
