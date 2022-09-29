ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

wvlt.tv

UT Students camping outside for a place to live for upcoming school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many University of Tennessee students are trying to lock in on a place to stay for the upcoming school year, resulting in lines outside the leasing office. They’ve been camping out for hours outside The Standard at Knoxville student housing center, where some students like Avery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Homicide Rate Dropping

The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department's structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jacksboro loses police department

Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue.
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit

The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department's structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What will the future of Knox County look like?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan. The plan has been an 18-month process and the first time Knox County has created an integrated land use and transportation plan, according to the website.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm

A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police believe...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN

