‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
wvlt.tv
UT Students camping outside for a place to live for upcoming school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many University of Tennessee students are trying to lock in on a place to stay for the upcoming school year, resulting in lines outside the leasing office. They’ve been camping out for hours outside The Standard at Knoxville student housing center, where some students like Avery...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday night. The official stated that at around 10:30 p.m. a man was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WATE
Lenoir City coffee shop that employs workers with special needs aims to keep doors open
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — All it took was one customer visiting Riverside Coffee Shop to post on Facebook the challenges the business has faced due to the pandemic. The coffee shop employs those with special needs and now the community is rallying behind them with their support to help keep them open.
wvlt.tv
Homicide Rate Dropping
Lakeshore Park's Northshore Drive entrance to temporarily close, renovations continue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entrance and exit on Northshore Drive for Lakeshore Park will soon close temporarily as the park's $42 million improvement project moves into its next stage. The entrance is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 10 and remain closed for six to eight months, according to...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that three female juveniles were traveling in a Volkswagen on West Beaver Creek Road and [..]
wvlt.tv
Jacksboro loses police department
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Tennessee’s wide receiver Cedric Tillman questionable, Vols DB Warren Burrell out. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
wvlt.tv
What will the future of Knox County look like?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan. The plan has been an 18-month process and the first time Knox County has created an integrated land use and transportation plan, according to the website.
wvlt.tv
Lenoir City coffee shop offers job training to adults with special needs
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City coffee shop is grateful to get additional support from customers after a social media post highlighting its mission was shared thousands of times. Riverside Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of joe; it’s providing job training to...
Family prepares to move into new Knoxville Habitat for Humanity neighborhood
A family of five is celebrating after they will become among the first to buy a home in Habitat for Humanity's new Knoxville neighborhood.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police chief promotes 20 officers, reorganizes department’s structure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Chief of Police Paul Noel announced the promotions as well as the reorganization during a ceremony held at the Civic...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s wide receiver Cedric Tillman questionable, Vols DB Warren Burrell out
wvlt.tv
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Knox Pride Festival returns to World’s Fair Park after three-year hiatus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is celebrating the return of the Knox Pride Festival at World’s Fair Park this weekend. Knox Pride organized the festival, and it is expected to be open from noon to 8 p.m. Several local food vendors and entertainers will be available for guests.
wvlt.tv
Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm
A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police believe...
Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit
The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst.
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
