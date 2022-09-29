ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAW

Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Mild weather fades later this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of October in North Central Wisconsin was about as good as you could hope for with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. This mild weather is going to be staying around for the next few days. Some passing clouds Sunday night...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Enjoy the wonderful autumn weather while it lasts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to the 2nd weekend of fall in North Central Wisconsin. We have reached the time of the year when the number of pleasant days are becoming few to enjoy. Fortunately, this weekend will meet most folks expectations for the start of October. Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week, turning cool Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first week of October to start with above average highs. A cold front arrives mid-week will temperatures roughly 30-degrees by Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to arrive with the front mid-week. Continued warm weather from the weekend for the start of the...
WISCONSIN STATE

