WSAW
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
WSAW
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Mild weather fades later this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of October in North Central Wisconsin was about as good as you could hope for with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. This mild weather is going to be staying around for the next few days. Some passing clouds Sunday night...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Enjoy the wonderful autumn weather while it lasts
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to the 2nd weekend of fall in North Central Wisconsin. We have reached the time of the year when the number of pleasant days are becoming few to enjoy. Fortunately, this weekend will meet most folks expectations for the start of October. Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week, turning cool Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first week of October to start with above average highs. A cold front arrives mid-week will temperatures roughly 30-degrees by Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to arrive with the front mid-week. Continued warm weather from the weekend for the start of the...
