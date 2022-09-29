Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Construction to start on upgraded Crestline Elementary School
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new project is set to give Hartselle students some breathing room. In the past 10 years, the district has seen more than 500 students join its ranks according to the Decatur Daily. Construction is about to begin on a new building at the Crestline Elementary...
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in north Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power to customers in north Huntsville Sunday following a brief outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacted residents from Oakwood Dr. south to Holmes Ave. and from Old Monrovia Rd. east to Wynn Dr.
Madison County fire extinguished after 5,000 gallons of water used
A fire in Madison County required around 5,000 gallons of water to be fully extinguished and claimed the lives of three cats.
Vehicle struck home in Decatur
Authorities asked people to avoid the area of 12th Avenue and 2nd Street after a car hit a home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
WAFF
UAH alumna receives achievement award
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday a 2014 University of Alabama in Huntsville alumna was named the 2022 Alumni of Achievement award for the College of Business. Violet Edwards is not only an award-winning alumna, but she is also the Madison County Commissioner for District Six. “It is an honor...
WAFF
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Shooting in Huntsville leaves 1 critically injured
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition following a Sunday night shooting in Huntsville. Just before 7 p.m. on October 2, officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Hester Ln. According to HPD Sgt. Rosalind White, one shooting victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Marshall County drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday. The drive-thru will be open at the health department from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. All ages six months and older will be eligible for a vaccine. Take proof of insurance...
‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
Morgan schools using less corporal punishment than in the past
While corporal punishment is allowable in Alabama if administered consistent with a school district's policy, most local schools have concluded that sparing the rod does not spoil the child if paddling is replaced with alternative punishments they believe are more effective. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
WAFF
Why the Vintage Pickin’ Fall Market needs to be on your calendar
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The annual Vintage Pickin’ Fall Market is back in Fort Payne!. Vintage Pickin’ Fall Market is back with over 65 vendors bringing you some of the best vintage pieces, atiques, decor, homemade goods and more. October 7 - 8, shop from...
WAFF
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Harvest Monday morning. According to Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue, it responded along with the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department and the Toney Volunteer Fire Department to assist Madison Fire and Rescue. The call came in around 11:10 a.m. and...
Alabama prison inmates, relatives allegedly scammed Home Depot employees out of gift cards
More than a half dozen people – inmates and their family members - have been indicted for their alleged roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers throughout the country. The 12-count indictment was issued in the Northern District of Alabama and announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona...
Comments / 0