Harahan, LA

WDSU

Metairie restaurant closes after famed chef retires

METAIRIE, La. — A beloved Metairie restaurant is temporarily closing as the head chef hangs up his apron. Chef Andrea Apuzzo announced his retirement from his famed restaurant Andrea's. The restaurant closed Sunday. The chef hosted some high-profile celebrities and every Louisiana governor for the past four decades. The...
METAIRIE, LA
L'Observateur

LaPlace Frostop’s iconic roadside neon mug to be re-installed Oct. 3

LAPLACE — LaPlace Frostop commissioned A–1 Signs, LLC of New Orleans to rebuild its iconic neon, rotating mug. Winds from Hurricane Ida toppled the landmark structure from its pole, destroying it. After a year-long process, the landmark mug is ready to be reinstalled starting Monday, Oct.3, 2022. The...
LAPLACE, LA
spoonuniversity.com

Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants

I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foodgressing.com

Halloween in New Orleans 2022: Events, Parades. Activities

Halloween in New Orleans is the kind of night when you may encounter a vampire, a zombie, or a pirate. When it comes to creating inventive and outrageous costumes, people are New Orleans are sinisterly brilliant. No other city in the world celebrates Halloween like they do. There’s something for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wanderwisdom.com

Boutique Hotel in New Orleans That's in a Former 19th Century Church Is Just Magical

You're traveling somewhere and you're looking up local hotels when you spot the hotel of your dreams. It's gorgeous, has amazing amenities, and perfect five-star reviews all around- then you check the prices and it's $400+ a night. Steep prices are a bane to thrifty travelers who love boutique hotels- but today, we've got an option that is affordable AND one of a kind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans television pioneer Jan Carr laid to rest

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and the WDSU family said goodbye to a legendary television pioneer Friday. Jann Carr was laid to rest Friday in New Orleans. Carr and her husband Bob were mainstays on WDSU Channel 6 during the 1960s and beyond. WDSU reporter Heath...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDSU

Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

1 woman shot in Algiers on Monday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that injured one woman on Monday afternoon. According to police, a woman was shot at the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 1:22 p.m. The woman arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. No other...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

