FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Metairie restaurant closes after famed chef retires
METAIRIE, La. — A beloved Metairie restaurant is temporarily closing as the head chef hangs up his apron. Chef Andrea Apuzzo announced his retirement from his famed restaurant Andrea's. The restaurant closed Sunday. The chef hosted some high-profile celebrities and every Louisiana governor for the past four decades. The...
Taste Test: Krispy Kreme ice cream now in NOLA
From America's doughnut dream factory, it had to happen.
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
WDSU
New Orleans man with parents in southwest Florida, puts together supply drive in Irish Channel
NEW ORLEANS — Scott Hedge's parents moved to southwest Florida a few years ago. They were part of the path that Hurricane Ian left devastated. So, Hedge went to work to help his parents and their community. He set up a supply drive at Pete's Out in the Cold...
L'Observateur
LaPlace Frostop’s iconic roadside neon mug to be re-installed Oct. 3
LAPLACE — LaPlace Frostop commissioned A–1 Signs, LLC of New Orleans to rebuild its iconic neon, rotating mug. Winds from Hurricane Ida toppled the landmark structure from its pole, destroying it. After a year-long process, the landmark mug is ready to be reinstalled starting Monday, Oct.3, 2022. The...
spoonuniversity.com
Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants
I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
1 Killed In Hit and Run Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a hit and run accident was reported in New Orleans, on Sunday night. The crash had occurred on the 2600 block of Paris Avenue. The officials confirmed that a man had died due [..]
foodgressing.com
Halloween in New Orleans 2022: Events, Parades. Activities
Halloween in New Orleans is the kind of night when you may encounter a vampire, a zombie, or a pirate. When it comes to creating inventive and outrageous costumes, people are New Orleans are sinisterly brilliant. No other city in the world celebrates Halloween like they do. There’s something for...
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
wanderwisdom.com
Boutique Hotel in New Orleans That's in a Former 19th Century Church Is Just Magical
You're traveling somewhere and you're looking up local hotels when you spot the hotel of your dreams. It's gorgeous, has amazing amenities, and perfect five-star reviews all around- then you check the prices and it's $400+ a night. Steep prices are a bane to thrifty travelers who love boutique hotels- but today, we've got an option that is affordable AND one of a kind.
WDSU
New Orleans television pioneer Jan Carr laid to rest
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and the WDSU family said goodbye to a legendary television pioneer Friday. Jann Carr was laid to rest Friday in New Orleans. Carr and her husband Bob were mainstays on WDSU Channel 6 during the 1960s and beyond. WDSU reporter Heath...
WDSU
Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
WDSU
1 woman shot in Algiers on Monday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that injured one woman on Monday afternoon. According to police, a woman was shot at the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 1:22 p.m. The woman arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. No other...
NOLA.com
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
WDSU
Crime expert says New Orleans violent crime wave could cause people to leave the city
NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Peter Scharf, a criminologist with the LSU School of Medicine, is warning that if the violent crime wave in the city continues, there could be a migration of people out of the city. “This could fix itself pretty rapidly, if we get a hold of...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
58-Year-Old Albert Legarde Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Albert Legarde, who sustained fatal [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish president condemns shooting near fairgrounds, investigators collect witness statements
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Investigators are still collecting witness statements to find who opened fire near the St. Tammany Parish fair Saturday night. Sgt. Edwin Masters with the Covington Police Department said shots rang out across the street from the fairgrounds on West 33rd Avenue and North Filmore around 8 p.m.
WDSU
Mandeville boy admits to telling student he planned to 'blow up' his school
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville boy was arrested after being accused of threatening a school shooting. The boy faces a menacing charge after he admitted to telling another student that he planned to blow up his school Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish sheriff. The St. Tammany...
