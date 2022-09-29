Read full article on original website
Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening Wednesday for Fall tours
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again. Folks can take in the scenery from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor this week. The standpipe opens Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for the fall session. The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.
Ghastly thrills at Weekend of The Wicked
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky season is upon us, and Bangor is kicking off the Halloween season with the Weekend of the Wicked at the Cross Insurance Center. Vendors, cosplayers, celebrities and more took part in this spooktacular three-day event. Put on by Bangor Comic and Toy Con, the weekend...
Mainers experience Living History Days
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - Mainers learned a lot during Living History Days at Leonard’s Mills in Bradley this weekend. People re-enacted scenes from the 18th century as craftsman, blacksmiths, and potters. There was wagon rides, bean-hole beans, and fresh-pressed cider. We came across a civil war encampment where we...
Construction on North Street Playground in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Construction is underway at North Street playground in Waterville. Renovation at the park is part of the general obligation bond that was passed last spring by the City Council. The bond included funding to renovate eight playgrounds in Waterville, some of which have been there for...
Local community celebrates Hampden Fall Fest
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden hosted its first Fall Fest Sunday. There was not only bounce houses and outdoor games for kids, but corn hole and food for adults too. Local vendors showcased their art to the public. Organizers say Hampden Fall Fest celebrates this special time...
Car crashes into Winslow home Monday
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Waterville and Winslow fire crews responded to a call Monday morning about a car that crashed into a home. It happened around 11:30 near the intersection of China and North Pond Roads in Winslow. Winslow Deputy Chief Scott Bolduc said it appears a man had a...
4th Annual Maine Garlic Festival held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 4th annual Maine Garlic Festival was held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan on Sunday from 9:30 am to 3 pm. Day two of this year’s festival brought even more live music, kayaking, games and vendors. There was also wood fired pizza, courtesy of the Maine Grain Alliance. Organizers say that funds from admission and vendor fees help keep the Park running.
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
Protect Our Care bus makes its first stop in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bus travelling the nation to promote the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down health care costs stopped in Bangor on Monday. The advocates travelling the country were joined by State Senator Joe Baldacci and Attorney General Aaron Frey. Speakers say the bill would...
Bangor Police searching for missing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. 35-year-old Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8. Bangor Police say she’s about five feet tall and 105 pounds. She has star tattoos on her ears and...
Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds gathered at the Bangor waterfront for the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s Saturday. The three mile walk was a time for friends and families to pay tribute to those struggling with Alzheimer’s and the lives lost to it. Flowers were handed out for...
Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
Brewer gas leak forces temporary evacuation
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some Brewer residents had to evacuate their homes Monday afternoon after a reported natural gas leak on State Street. Brewer Police tell us the leak happened near the Brewer Auditorium around 1:30 p.m. Bangor Gas quickly responded and stopped the leak. Nearby residents and those inside...
Holden Police buy students, teachers ice cream
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - What better way to cap the week than free ice cream?. Holden Police bought ice cream for more than 100 students and teachers at Holden Elementary as a fun way to welcome the new school year. Officers walked the kids over to nearby Holden a Kone...
$1 Million goal met for Champion the Cure Challenge
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For the first time ever, Champion the Cure Challenge has raised more than $1 million. Back in August, an anonymous donor challenged the community by offering $250,000 in matching funds to meet a total that had never been reached in the 13-year history of the challenge.
Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
UMaine breaks ground on $28M hotel project
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine held a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for their new campus hotel. The $28 Million dollar project involves renovating Coburn and Holmes Halls and constructing a third building to form a boutique hotel complex. Funding for the project comes from a U.S. Historic Preservation Grant, as well as investment funds from Harrison Street Real Estate Capitol.
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 36 Firefighters were posthumously honored at the 25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service in Augusta. The service honors all firefighters in the state of Maine who have passed away in the last calendar year. The Governor, as well as representatives of Angus King and Susan Collins...
Jury selection begins for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her son got underway Monday. 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in June of last year. Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because...
Brooksville man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday
SEDGWICK, Maine (WABI) - A Brooksville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Sedgwick Sunday night. 47-year old John Wallace died when his Nissan rogue left the roadways and struck several trees before landing in a ditch along Route 15 around 7:30 pm. He was pronounced dead at the...
