Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Tech has announced that 41 students have graduated from the GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program. GE is a provider of aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland. The graduating students specialized in toolmaking, electrical maintenance and mechanical maintenance. With their apprenticeship capstone projects, they were able to account for more than $3 million in plant efficiencies. Program instructors say the students will enter directly into the workforce and might even ease the strain the Vermont aviation industry has been facing.
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked.
Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID paid leave grant program was supposed to roll out on Oct. 1, but it’s still sitting on the sidelines thanks to a technical glitch and a misunderstanding with the federal government. The last time we touched base on the COVID paid leave...
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont
Tiny homes, rehabilitated rentals, investment properties and counterproductive tax structures were all on the agenda at a town hall this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont.
Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sweater weather is here to stay, and Vermont’s woolly experts got together to celebrate at the 34th annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival. Sheep and wool enthusiasts from across the state gathered in Tunbridge to show off their animals, products and talents. “It’s not something...
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'.
Annual Buddy Walk took place Sunday in Burlington’s Battery Park
It's shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week.
Women's Economic Opportunity Conference held in Randolph Saturday
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month.
These 8 Incredible Vermont Scenic Drives Are Beautiful Any Time of Year
Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
Bill Schubart: It’s time for a four-year term for governor and legislators
Vermont and New Hampshire are the only remaining states in the nation that still have a two-year term for governor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: It’s time for a four-year term for governor and legislators.
Climate scientists sound the alarm on shorter winters in the Adirondacks
It's shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week.
This Is Our Home: Stowe, Vermont
STOWE, Vt. — Stowe, Vermont, is just one of those places many people likely have on their bucket lists. Sitting in Lamoille County, Stowe draws in crowds from all over the world, especially this time of the year. Stowe’s stunning fall foliage gives leaf peepers a slice of Mother...
MiVT: Twisted Perception Metalworks
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Rebecca Nase Chomyn has always been artsy. “I am a welder, a metal artist. Welding is one of the things that I do. A fabricator I guess is more appropriate,” she laughed. This Fairfield metalworker makes metal art of all shapes, sizes and designs. It...
Candidates submit campaign finance reports for Oct. 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates running for Vermont offices have submitted their Campaign Finance Reports, with the most recent deadline set for October 1. In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Phil Scott has raised $155,724 so far, including $35,311 in the last month. His campaign reports spending $90,560 so far.
Vermont deer hunting season begins
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked.
Casella buys much of former College of St. Joseph campus
The Rutland-based waste company has signed a purchase agreement for the eastern half of the former CSJ campus.
Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by ‘Star Trek’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. This gazpacho is positively futuristic. It’s inspired by “Star Trek.”. Our Cat Viglienzoni talked to Chelsea Monroe-Cassel about “The Star Trek Cookbook.” Watch the video to see.
Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont
Vermont this weekend became the latest state in New England where people can legally buy marijuana in stores. Recreational marijuana was legalized in the Green Mountain State in October 2020, after Gov. Phil Scott let a bill become law without his signature, but retail sales began Saturday. The drug was already approved for medical use.
