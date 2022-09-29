ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Tech has announced that 41 students have graduated from the GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program. GE is a provider of aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland. The graduating students specialized in toolmaking, electrical maintenance and mechanical maintenance. With their apprenticeship capstone projects, they were able to account for more than $3 million in plant efficiencies. Program instructors say the students will enter directly into the workforce and might even ease the strain the Vermont aviation industry has been facing.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Burlington...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID paid leave grant program was supposed to roll out on Oct. 1, but it’s still sitting on the sidelines thanks to a technical glitch and a misunderstanding with the federal government. The last time we touched base on the COVID paid leave...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vergennes, VT
Government
City
Vergennes, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
City
Morrisville, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sweater weather is here to stay, and Vermont’s woolly experts got together to celebrate at the 34th annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival. Sheep and wool enthusiasts from across the state gathered in Tunbridge to show off their animals, products and talents. “It’s not something...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
BARRE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Burlington
WCAX

Women's Economic Opportunity Conference held in Randolph Saturday

Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT. Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month.
RANDOLPH, VT
territorysupply.com

These 8 Incredible Vermont Scenic Drives Are Beautiful Any Time of Year

Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
mynbc5.com

This Is Our Home: Stowe, Vermont

STOWE, Vt. — Stowe, Vermont, is just one of those places many people likely have on their bucket lists. Sitting in Lamoille County, Stowe draws in crowds from all over the world, especially this time of the year. Stowe’s stunning fall foliage gives leaf peepers a slice of Mother...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Twisted Perception Metalworks

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Rebecca Nase Chomyn has always been artsy. “I am a welder, a metal artist. Welding is one of the things that I do. A fabricator I guess is more appropriate,” she laughed. This Fairfield metalworker makes metal art of all shapes, sizes and designs. It...
FAIRFIELD, VT
WCAX

Candidates submit campaign finance reports for Oct. 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates running for Vermont offices have submitted their Campaign Finance Reports, with the most recent deadline set for October 1. In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Phil Scott has raised $155,724 so far, including $35,311 in the last month. His campaign reports spending $90,560 so far.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont deer hunting season begins

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Burlington...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by ‘Star Trek’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. This gazpacho is positively futuristic. It’s inspired by “Star Trek.”. Our Cat Viglienzoni talked to Chelsea Monroe-Cassel about “The Star Trek Cookbook.” Watch the video to see.
BURLINGTON, VT
nbcboston.com

Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont

Vermont this weekend became the latest state in New England where people can legally buy marijuana in stores. Recreational marijuana was legalized in the Green Mountain State in October 2020, after Gov. Phil Scott let a bill become law without his signature, but retail sales began Saturday. The drug was already approved for medical use.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy