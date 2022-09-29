Kansas Jayhawk Fan Viewing Guide - Week 5

It's time again to figure out which games that you should care about as a fan of the Jayhawks.

It's another week full of non-stop action, which means that you might need some help selecting some games among a huge number of choices.

With that in mind, we have a primer for the Kansas Football fan. A full slate of action that you can turn on that will whet that football appetite but also be relevant to your rooting interests. We'll pick a main game for the big TV, and then a second one for flipping during commercials or to stick on that laptop/tablet/second TV that we all know is sitting right there. While I'm assuming you will be watching (or attending) the Kansas game, there are still some interesting games to make sure you at least follow on your phone.

All game times below are Central. All odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Thursday

Utah State Aggies @ BYU Cougars

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

Game Time: Thursday, Sept 29th at 7:00pm

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Line: BYU -26.0

O/U: 58.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

It's slim pickings for Thursday, so I wouldn't blame you for just tuning in to the NFL game (assuming you have Amazon Prime and can see it). But if you insist on watching college football, this is the better bet for an interesting game. And at the very least, you can watch future Big 12 opponent BYU beat down a Utah State team that shouldn't be able to keep it close past halftime.

Friday

Tulane Green Wave @ Houston Cougars

Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Game Time: Friday, Sept 30th at 6:00pm

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Line: HOU -3.0

O/U: 55.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

An early chance at a transitive win over the Wildcats is at stake. Even though it literally means nothing for how the season finale will go, this is a game that could shed light on whether the Houston win was a quality win or an early sign of the Jayhawks getting lucky with an early schedule that wasn't as tough as we all thought it would be.

#15 Washington Huskies @ UCLA Bruins

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Game Time: Friday, Sept 30th at 9:30pm

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Line: WASH -2.5

O/U: 64.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

The Pac-12 is getting some respect with some decent wins, and it's time to see if the top of the conference is as good as people are thinking. Most Big 12 fans are probably rooting for UCLA in this one for the chaos it can cause in the Pac 12, making it more difficult for them to get a potential College Football Playoff spot.

Early Saturday

#18 Oklahoma Sooners @ TCU Horned Frogs

Location: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 1st at 11am

TV Channel: ABC

TV Channel: ABC

Line: OU -6.0

O/U: 69.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

These are both of the next two opponents for the Jayhawks, and it can't hurt to get an early peek at how well each are playing. Plus, TCU is undefeated and an upset win here could set up a huge opportunity for College Gameday to final make their way to Lawrence.

Texas Tech @ #25 Kansas State Wildcats

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 1st at 11am

TV Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Line: KSU -7.5

O/U: 57.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

One of these teams will be undefeated in the conference after this game and potentially being talked about as a contender for the Big 12 Conference championship game. But the real reason to watch is the intrigue about which quarterback is going to be able to build on the success they saw last week.

Both of these defenses are good but not great, so it will be interesting to see who is able to exert their will and come out on top.

Honorable Mention: Oregon State at #12 Utah, #7 Kentucky at #14 Ole Miss

Sat Afternoon

Yes I know that you are going to be watching the Jayhawks, but you still need something for your alternate screen.

#22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ #23 Florida State Seminoles

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 1st, at 2:30pm

TV Channel: ABC

TV Channel: ABC

Line: FSU -7.0

O/U: 64.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Two teams that seem to be quality contenders for the ACC title, but both are chasing Clemson. Wake needs a bounceback game and Florida State needs to show that they belong in the top 25 after amassing a 4-0 record against subpar competition.

#9 Oklahoma State Cowboys @ #16 Baylor Bears

Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 1st at 2:30pm

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

Line: BAY -2.5

O/U: 56.5

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Big 12 title game rematch; two expected contenders in the conference this season; two quarterbacks who have played well but have taken that step forward that was expected; you can pretty much pick whatever storyline you want.

Oklahoma State is facing the first team with real offensive prowess, and Baylor will be trying to build on some momentum from winning up in Ames. An early 2-0 record in conference will set them up as one of the teams to beat.

Honorable Mention: #2 Alabama Crimson Tide at #20 Arkansas State

Sat Evening

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Texas Longhorns

Location: DKR-Memorial Stadium, Austin, TXH

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 1st at 6:30pm

TV Channel: FS1

TV Channel: FS1

Line: UT -9.5

O/U: 63.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

Similar to the Houston game above, there is the draw of seeing if West Virginia has improved and will rate out as a quality win. Additionally, Texas is reeling a bit after the upset loss last week, and they will need to get it turned around if they want to compete for the Big 12. And believe it or not, a loss here might put Steve Sarkisian on the hot seat.

#10 NC State @ #5 Clemson Tigers

Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Game Time: Saturday, Oct 1st at 6:30pm

TV Channel: ABC

Line: CLEM -7.0

O/U: 43.0

Why Jayhawk fans should watch:

This is one of the marquee matchups of the weekend, and this is what to watch if your only concern is watching good football. NC State has looked good and Clemson got a big scare against Wake Forest last week, so it will be interesting to see if the ACC Atlantic division will beat up on each and torpedo any chances the conference has of making the CFP.

Honorable Mention: Virginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils

Sat Late Night

None. There is literally no games in the late window that I can recommend. Colorado and Arizona is going to be an awful game, and USC and Oregon should each blow out their opponents in the only other late games. Feel free to turn in early.

