Mayor Indya Kincannon brushes off open records question at event honoring journalist

Moments after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon extolled the virtues of journalism and marked Thursday as Journalism Appreciation Day, she refused to answer a question about Knox News' ongoing lawsuit against the city over its concealment of candidates for police chief.

Knox News: “(You dedicated) an SPJ plaque today, journalism day ... the city is still fighting a lawsuit about public records and not revealing the names of people you talked to, I just wanted to ...”

Kincannon: “I gotta go have some lunch. I’ll talk to you later.”

The celebration was to dedicate a plaque honoring Adolph Ochs , a former Knoxvillian who learned printing at the old Knoxville Chronicle and reporting at the Knoxville Tribune in the 1870s. He left the city at 19, borrowed money to buy the controlling interest of the Chattanooga Times , and in 1896, at 38, bought what was then the struggling New York Times.

In Ochs’ first edition of his newly purchased New York Times, he wrote his journalists would “report the news without fear or favor.” By the time he died in 1938, the New York Times had become the gold standard for American journalism.

The plaque hangs on the Wall Avenue side of Tommy Trent’s Sports Saloon at 36 Market Square, right next to the famed mural of Dolly Parton.

“Not all heroes wear capes, I feel, and I sometimes have my hard times with journalists, but you hold me accountable, and you hold the city accountable,” Kincannon said in prepared remarks. “You keep the people of Knoxville informed and for that we are eternally grateful.

“And to the history and memory of Adolph Ochs, journalism is super important. We are glad that he had his mark on journalism and we’re grateful for all the people who continue to make journalism their career and their profession and their passion.”

East Tennessee SPJ President Maria Cornelius told Knox News the organization extended an invitation May 23 to both Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who could not attend. Knox News did not file the lawsuit against the city until July 6.

About the lawsuit

Last month, the city moved to dismiss a public records lawsuit filed by Knox News over the mayor's office's refusal to turn over records related to the police chief search. In a response, the city's attorneys argued, in part, that the news organization's lawsuit "is really an attempt to elevate media self-interest above the interests of the citizenry" and a weaponization of the open records law "rooted in hypocrisy."

The mayor’s police chief search took place under heightened scrutiny as sustained demonstrations called for greater police accountability driven by a surge of shootings of young Black teenagers in 2021 – including one by police – and a series of racist and sexist misconduct complaints about multiple officers.

Kincannon promised transparency when she announced she had hired the Police Executive Research Forum, commonly called PERF, to lead the city's search for a new police chief, but the process literally moved behind closed doors.

The city went as far as having PERF set up interviews with finalists for the search committee by Zoom, the online teleconference system. This allowed PERF to show candidates' resumes and other documents within the Zoom so the city did not have to create written documents subject to public scrutiny.

Members of the search committee who were not city employees were required to sign nondisclosure agreements and were forbidden to talk about what occurred in the meetings.

Specifically, the city refused the following open records requests, including meetings of a Police Chief Advisory Committee made up mainly of public employees and convened by the mayor:

Provide a list of the names of the people who applied for the Knoxville police chief position

Provide the age, ethnicity and gender of each of the applicants for the Knoxville police chief position

Provide the resumes of the applicants for the Knoxville police chief position

Provide a schedule of all Police Chief Advisory Committee meetings

Provide any/all Police Chief Advisory Committee meeting agendas, minutes and other documents created by/for the committee

Provide permission to sit in on upcoming Police Chief Advisory Committee meetings

Last week, the city denied again the requests, including a new one for "each and every record, document, electronic file or other material, regardless of physical form or characteristic, made or received."

The city said the 39 applicants for police chief came from 23 different states, including eight from Tennessee, and some were internal applicants. It also said there was a "diverse applicant pool regarding race and gender." No additional information about the applicants was provided, such as details about how many candidates were women or minorities.

