No country in the world has quite the array of scenery that we do in America, and there’s perhaps no better season to experience it than fall, when picturesque highways across the country beckon road trippers with vibrant colors and cascading waterfalls. No matter what part of the country you live in, there’s likely a scenic drive within a few hours of home where you can cruise under red rocks, through deep river gorges, or along heavenly mountain tops. Yes, hiking is great and all, but some places are just better experienced from the comfort of a car, which is why Thrillist partnered with Safelite® to spotlight 10 drives that let you enjoy the changing seasons from behind your glass.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO