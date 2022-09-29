Read full article on original website
Scenic Driving Routes You Have to Experience This Fall
No country in the world has quite the array of scenery that we do in America, and there’s perhaps no better season to experience it than fall, when picturesque highways across the country beckon road trippers with vibrant colors and cascading waterfalls. No matter what part of the country you live in, there’s likely a scenic drive within a few hours of home where you can cruise under red rocks, through deep river gorges, or along heavenly mountain tops. Yes, hiking is great and all, but some places are just better experienced from the comfort of a car, which is why Thrillist partnered with Safelite® to spotlight 10 drives that let you enjoy the changing seasons from behind your glass.
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
Montpelier Is the Epicenter of Leaf Peeping and All Things Vermont
When people think about Vermont, minds often go straight to Burlington. And Bernie Sanders. Meanwhile Montpelier sits quietly cool nearby, with its indie bookstores, cafes, thrift shops, boutiques with hand-made soaps and shelves of maple syrup, and restaurants ranging from microbrewery taverns to Nepalese joints. Perhaps overlooked because it's the state's capital, the city and its gold dome-topped statehouse are the perfect mix of charming and funky. You won't find big chain stores here. In fact, Montpelier is both the smallest capital in the US and the only state capital without a McDonald’s.
