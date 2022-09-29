ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can now test drive a VW without a salesperson as manufacturer rolls out Alexa function

By Cody Carlson
 4 days ago
VOLKSWAGEN of America’s new collaboration with Amazon could remove the need for a traditional auto dealer salesperson.

Shoppers will have the option of test-driving the German manufacturer’s ID.4 SUV exclusively with Amazon’s Alexa this Fall.

Wide shot of Volkswagen’s electric ID.4 SUV Credit: Volkswagen

Drivers opting for an Alexa test drive will receive a brief ID.4 walk-around with a Volkswagen dealer product specialist before hitting the road, Motor1 reports.

Volkswagen’s electric ID.4 hosts Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, through its Echo Auto device located within the model’s dashboard.

A customer test-driving an ID.4 EV (electric vehicle) can receive answers to any standard questions they could ask a salesperson from Alexa.

These answers can apply to topics like an ID.4’s battery, charging, infotainment, maintenance, and more.

Volkswagen has emphasized that their Alexa test drive will answer drivers’ questions in a fun and fresh manner, WardsAuto reports.

But some consumers aren’t overly enthusiastic about Volkswagen’s new test drive design.

WardsAuto reports that Tyler Corder, Chief Financial Officer of Nevada-based Findlay Auto Group, said: “I can see that a certain portion of the population would like this.

“However, I fear the loss of a personal relationship with a salesperson would overall be a negative.

“Buying a car is more of an emotional decision than a rational decision.

“Most people don’t actually need a new car but rather are buying one based on how they see themselves in the new car. The test drive is a major part of that emotional decision.

“Removing the personal relationship with a trained sales consultant would seem to be a negative to me.”

Interior view of Volkswagen’s electric ID.4 SUV featuring Amazon Alexa capabilities Credit: Volkswagen

