Women to get more rest between hoop games at next World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Players at this year’s World Cup had a few concerns about the competition, including the compact schedule and the timing of the tournament and the women took their complaints right to the top. FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, who talked with many of the players during the course of the recently competed tournament. He offered a quick solution for the rest concerns, but changing the date will take more work. The next World Cup in 2026 will once again feature 16 teams instead of the 12 at this year’s tournament — and players will have more to recuperate between the final rounds. “We will not play three days in a row, that will not happen again,” Zagklis said. “This is not something we want to see repeated. It’s too heavy on the players.”
Death Toll for Child Victims of Indonesia Soccer Stampede Reaches 32 - Official
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Fatalities among children following a soccer stampede in Indonesia at the weekend have climbed to 32, from an earlier count of 17, a government official said on Monday. The ages of the children range from 3 to 17, Nahar, an official at the women's empowerment and child...
Abuse in Women's Pro Soccer League Was Systemic, Report Says
An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in...
Pep Guardiola On Key Difference Between Lionel Messi And Erling Haaland
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has commented on how he views Erling Haaland's goalscoring feats in comparison to Lionel Messi's.
