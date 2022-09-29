Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
'I saw Fede coming': Luis Suarez compares Federico Valverde to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as the Uruguay forward claims he predicted the Real Madrid star's rise back in '2017'
Luis Suarez has paid Uruguay team-mate Fede Valverde the ultimate compliment in comparing him to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Suarez believes the young Real Madrid star shares several 'characteristics' with Gerrard - widely considered one of the greatest all-round midfielder of his generation. Valverde has been a crucial part of...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
US News and World Report
White House Says Brazil's Election Was 'Free' and 'Fair'
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said information indicated Brazil's election over the weekend was "free" and "fair" after President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured spots in a Oct. 30 runoff vote. "We congratulate Brazil's people and institutions...
Luis Suarez defends Lionel Messi over his leaked contract demands at Barcelona - including a £71.5m salary and a private plane - calling them 'very normal'... and says his request to share a VIP box with him at the Nou Camp 'made life easier' for the club
Luis Suarez has leapt to the defence of Lionel Messi following the revelations around his 2020 contract at Barcelona. Last week, El Mundo revealed the stipulations Messi demanded to stay with Barca, which included a massive signing-on bonus of £8.7million and a private jet to fly his family back to Argentina at Christmas.
Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium
MADRID — (AP) — A minute of silence was observed before soccer matches around the world on Sunday in honor of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives, and top players, coaches and leagues sent condolences and messages of support.
UEFA・
Real Madrid President Perez says fans are drifting away from football
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said European football is "sick" and that changes are needed to stop younger fans drifting away from the sport, again touting the prospect of a Super League made up of the continent's elite clubs.
US News and World Report
Polish Foreign Minister Signs Diplomatic Note to Germany on WW2 Reparations
WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War Two, he said on Monday, formalising Poland's demand for compensation ahead of a visit by Berlin's top diplomat. The move comes after Poland's ruling nationalists last month estimated Germany owed the...
BBC
Fifa president Gianni Infantino says it is a 'dark day' for football after Indonesian stadium disaster
Fifa president Gianni Infantino says it is a "dark day" for football following the death of at least 125 people in a crush at a football match in Indonesia. About 180 people were also hurt after Arema FC's loss to rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on Saturday. The crush...
FIFA・
SB Nation
Women’s Champions League group stage: Chelsea drawn into Group A of Death
Qualification for the Champions League ended midweek last week and today the ping pong balls fluttered and were plucked and gave us the results of the UEFA Women’s Champions League draw. Given the pots, a group of death was always likely, but there are two and Chelsea is in one of them.
UEFA・
Ecuador’s Del Valle beats Sao Paulo to win Copa Sudamericana
SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle broke a monopoly of Brazilian teams in South American club competitions and lifted the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday. The 2-0 win against Sao Paulo in the decider gave the Ecuadorians their second title in the region’s second most prestigious tournament.
Socceroos coach says emerging Aussie star Garang Kuol 'has a lot to learn' and needs to get much fitter ahead of a potential World Cup berth
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has declared rising star Garang Kuol 'has a lot to learn' and needs match fitness if he is to be named in his squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Kuol, 18, who last month signed a multi-year deal with English Premier League side Newcastle United, is an emerging talent who Australian football fans would love to see feature against the likes of France, Tunisia and Denmark in November and December.
Liverpool 'eyes $11m Chicago Fire and Colombia wonderkid Jhon Duran, 18... with the same scout who unearthed Luis Diaz watching him in MLS - but Chelsea is also interested'
Liverpool could be lining up a raid on Major League Soccer for one of its most promising talents. Jhon Duran, the 18-year-old Chicago Fire attacker who recently made his Colombia debut, has reportedly caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp's scouts. According to reports in his native Colombia, Liverpool have sent...
Yardbarker
Simone Inzaghi hails Barcelona ahead of San Siro showdown
Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has praised Barcelona ahead of their crucial Champions League meeting at the San Siro tomorrow. La Blaugrana head to Italy for a crucial clash in Milan, with both sides battling for second place in Group C, in behind Bayern Munich. The two games in Milan...
ESPN
Man United in turmoil after City loss, Barcelona take top spot in LaLiga, Arsenal thump Spurs, more
The international break finished on Friday, and club soccer returned this weekend across Europe in emphatic, entertaining fashion. The Manchester derby was one-way traffic in Man City's favor, as expected, and Arsenal thumped Tottenham in the first North London derby of the 2022-23 campaign to show that Mikel Arteta's work is very much going in the right direction. Elsewhere, Barcelona went back atop LaLiga with a win and Real Madrid defeat, Napoli cemented their spot atop Serie A and Liverpool still have issues despite a long spell without games in which to fix what was broken.
Tearful Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season with Inter Miami... after glittering career including goal-laden spells at Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus
Legendary striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he will retire from football at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The 34-year-old made the announcement at an Inter Miami press conference on Monday alongside coach Phil Neville. He got tearful as he thanked his family, who were in attendance, while...
MLS・
US News and World Report
King Charles, Stepping Back From Campaigning, Will Not Go to Egypt Climate Summit
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles will not attend a world leaders' climate change summit in Egypt next month, a royal source said on Sunday, as the new monarch steps back from his previous high-profile campaigning roles. Buckingham Palace sought government advice about the United Nations COP27 summit and it...
swimswam.com
Roncatto Helps Brazil Soar To Top Of S. American Games Medal Table Through Day One
LCM (50m) Through day one of the 2022 South American Games, dominant nation Brazil leads the overall swimming medal table with a total of 18 total pieces of hardware. That’s triple the amount runners-up Argentina owns at this point, while Aruba rounds out the top 3 performing nations with 6 medals early in the competition.
Yardbarker
Brazilian club refuse to give up on Juventus youngster
Flamengo wants to sign Kaio Jorge on loan to help him gain valuable playing time. The youngster joined Juventus at the start of last year, and he has been working his way through the ranks at the club. He remains one man Juve wants to develop, but he needs game...
Sporting News
Matildas vs. South Africa: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, lineups and team news as Australia aim to find form
Australia will attempt to bounce back from two consecutive losses as they face South Africa in a 'home' friendly abroad on Saturday night (AEDT). The green and gold will host the match at Chelsea's Kingsmeadow - where Matildas star Sam Kerr plays her club football. Olympic champions Canada defeated Australia...
