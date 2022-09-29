ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oath Keepers January 6 trial tests DOJ's case for seditious conspiracy

The Justice Department's response to the January 6 US Capitol assault meets one of its biggest tests yet with prosecutors presenting their case for why the alleged plotting of several far-right militia members ahead of the attack amounted to a seditious conspiracy. The charge has rarely been brought in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

National Archives says it still doesn't have all Trump White House records

The National Archives has told the House Oversight Committee that certain presidential records from the Trump administration remain outstanding, citing information that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business. In a Friday letter to the panel's chairwoman, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the National Archives...
POTUS
State
New York State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump launches direct attack on McConnell a month out from midterm elections

Former President Donald Trump on Friday night directly ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying on his social media platform that the Kentucky Republican had a "death wish" for supporting "Democrat sponsored bills." Trump, in his Truth Social post, also mocked McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao -- who was born in...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Schumer urges FTC and DOJ to increase protections against cybersecurity hacks

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged federal officials to increase their efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for such hacks. "I am calling on the Federal Trade Commission, first, to ensure that companies do everything they can to protect consumer data, and on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nevada gubernatorial candidates seek distance from Trump and Biden

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo both sought to distance themselves from the leaders of their respective parties in a Sunday debate, as they tried to appeal to the state's swath of independent voters, many of whom are frustrated by inflation under President Joe Biden, but also tired of hearing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election.
NEVADA STATE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Federal judge rules against Abrams-founded voting rights group in Georgia

A federal judge ruled against a voting rights group founded by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams Friday in a challenge to the state's voting laws. US District Judge Steve Jones ruled against "Fair Fight Action" on claims over Georgia's "exact match" voter registration policy, absentee ballot cancellation practices and registration inaccuracies.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill limiting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Friday that limits the use of rap lyrics in criminal court cases in the state. The law requires "a court, in a criminal proceeding where a party seeks to admit as evidence a form of creative expression, to consider specified factors when balancing the probative value of that evidence against the substantial danger of undue prejudice."
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media

The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms' recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela

President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS

