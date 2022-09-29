Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tesla robot slowly walks on stage at AI Day
Tesla revealed on Friday a prototype of a humanoid robot that it says could be a future product for the automaker. The robot, dubbed Optimus by Tesla, walked stiffly on stage at Tesla's AI Day, slowly waved at the crowed and gestured with its hands for roughly one minute. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the robot was operating without a tether for the first time. Robotics developers often use tethers to support robots because they aren't capable enough to walk without falling and damaging themselves.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How Spam became cool again
The 85-year-old canned block of meat has undergone a cultural reinvention. Hormel has sold a record amount of Spam for seven straight years, and 2022 is on pace for another such milestone. The conglomerate behind Skippy and Jennie-O turkey says it can't make Spam fast enough and is increasing production capacity.
Comments / 0