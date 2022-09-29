RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Tech has announced that 41 students have graduated from the GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program. GE is a provider of aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland. The graduating students specialized in toolmaking, electrical maintenance and mechanical maintenance. With their apprenticeship capstone projects, they were able to account for more than $3 million in plant efficiencies. Program instructors say the students will enter directly into the workforce and might even ease the strain the Vermont aviation industry has been facing.

RUTLAND, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO