California State

NY’s limo safety task force releases safety recommendations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Stretch limousines, like the one involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, should be equipped with side-impact protection devices and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New York task force convened to study safety problems with the oversized vehicles.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Vermont's plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Vermont's COVID paid leave grant program was supposed to roll out on Oct. 1, but it's still sitting on the sidelines thanks to a technical glitch and a misunderstanding with the federal government.
Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID paid leave grant program was supposed to roll out on Oct. 1, but it’s still sitting on the sidelines thanks to a technical glitch and a misunderstanding with the federal government. The last time we touched base on the COVID paid leave...
Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state health commissioner says Vermonters should prepare for an active flu season. Dr. Mark Levine says Australia is a good indicator for the flu level we’ll see in the U.S. This year, Australia had its worst flu season in five years. Levine says schools...
Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Tech has announced that 41 students have graduated from the GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program. GE is a provider of aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland. The graduating students specialized in toolmaking, electrical maintenance and mechanical maintenance. With their apprenticeship capstone projects, they were able to account for more than $3 million in plant efficiencies. Program instructors say the students will enter directly into the workforce and might even ease the strain the Vermont aviation industry has been facing.
Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival

Vermont's 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival

It's shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week.
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
Candidates submit campaign finance reports for Oct. 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates running for Vermont offices have submitted their Campaign Finance Reports, with the most recent deadline set for October 1. In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Phil Scott has raised $155,724 so far, including $35,311 in the last month. His campaign reports spending $90,560 so far.
Vermont deer hunting season begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - White-tailed deer hunting season is underway in Vermont and it kicks off with archery. The season began Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs until December, with a November exception. Youth deer weekend and novice weekend are in roughly three weeks, followed by muzzleloader antlerless. No more than...
YCQM: Oct. 2, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” Miss Vermont 2022 Alexina Federhen discusses her struggle with mental illness and her push to get teens more mental health treatment access. Also, Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine shares some new details about new COVID-19 vaccines and...
