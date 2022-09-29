Read full article on original website
Polygon
The Rings of Power’s best character showed up, kicked ass, and died
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s sixth episode is its most action-packed yet, depicting a siege on Ostirith by Adar and his merry band of orcs. Among the flurry of violence and mayhem, one figure in particular stood out: That Big Orc. You know the one....
Gizmodo
Get a First Peek at Sci-Fi Noir Debut Novel Bang Bang Bodhisattva
If you’re interested in cyberware, sci-fi trans-humanism, and an incredible amount of sassy characters, then you’re going to want to sit down for this book. From Rebellion Publishing, Aubrey Wood’s debut novel Bang Bang Bodhisattva gets an exclusive cover reveal and excerpt on io9. Bang Bang Bodhisattva...
ComicBook
Prometheus Star Guy Pearce Addresses Return for FX's New Alien Series
In Prometheus, acclaimed actor Guy Pearce took on the role of Peter Weyland. Decrepit and hoping to extend his lifespan, he snuck on board the Prometheus, but ultimately suffered a fatal sound at the hands of the Engineers. With a production start date coming soon, it's tempting to wonder whether Pearce might be tapped to reprise the role of Peter Weyland (or at least a hologram of him) in the forthcoming Alien TV series from Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. Originally developed under Ridley Scott, the project was briefly thought dead when he announced he was moving on from it. Instead, a new generation of talent will apparently tackle a previously-unexplored portion of the Alien universe's history.
Aemond Targaryen's Fate May Impact the Future of the Iron Throne
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon. Although some characters weren’t even alive when House of the Dragon began, they’re quickly becoming central to the story. The Game of Thrones prequel is getting closer and closer to the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war that leads to the deaths of several members of House Targaryen, House Velaryon, and more. And one such member is Aemond Targaryen.
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point
This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
This AI generated music video for Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun is both mind-blowing and seriously creepy
An AI generator has created a music video based off of each lyric from Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun. These are the terrifying results...
msn.com
Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Assembles a Star-Studded Cast
Four years ago, Taika Waititi was announced as the director for the Apple+ TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 out-of this-world sci-fi comedy Time Bandits, Now, almost the entire cast has been revealed, and it’s a doozy, led by Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Kal-El Tuck as main character Kevin, a geeky kid who discovers a time warp in his closet.
Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram
Charlie Hunnam was pictured at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles on Monday evening at the Regency Village Theatre. The 42-year-old English actor donned a navy blue suit with a stone blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event. He sported a...
Gizmodo
Werewolf By Night Director Michael Giacchino Talks MCU Connections, Horror, and Spider Music
That there’s a brand new Marvel Studios movie coming to Disney+ this week is kind of amazing all on its own. That the film introduces several brand new characters as well as a whole new section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is even better. And that the film’s director just so happens to be one of this generation’s most accomplished and prolific filmmakers is just the cherry on top.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Fans "In Shock" From Latest Episode, "What The Actual F-"
This week saw the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video and fans of the series are already proclaiming it the best episode of the show, and we'll say it now, Spoilers Follow! After a promise of battle between the Orcs and the men of the Southlands, the fight finally happened, with Ismael Cruz Córdova's elf character Arondir leading the charge (and taking some hits). Naturally this huge and bloody fight also managed to collide with the soldiers from Númenor who began their sailing trip toward Middle-earth last week. As a result? An explosive episode that has everyone cheering.
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
KIDS・
thedigitalfix.com
Hellraiser 2022 director confirms that “every Cenobite is practical”
David Bruckner, who directed the new Hellraiser movie set to be released on Hulu on October 7, has been talking to The Hollywood Reporter about Predator prequel Prey‘s release giving him confidence, having a Pinhead who is woman, and about creating the Cenobites practically. “We always knew that [a...
Gizmodo
Cabinet of Curiosities' New Trailer Sets the Scary Stage
October means Halloween, and Halloween means horror movies and shows to watch. The month boasts some upcoming projects that are sure to be delightful such as the second season of Chucky and Werewolf by Night, and Netflix is getting into the occasion with a new show, Cabinet of Curiosities. Created and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the series received a new trailer earlier in the week and it looks creepy as hell.
Digital Trends
Vesper review: an imaginative sci-fi adventure
Vesper does a lot with a little. Despite being made on an obviously lower budget than most other modern sci-fi movies, the new film from directors Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper takes place in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world that feels more well-realized, vivid, and imaginative than any of Hollywood’s current cinematic universes do. While its premise doesn’t do much to sell Vesper as a unique entry into the dystopian sci-fi genre, either, it doesn’t take long for its fictional alternate reality to emerge as a striking new vision of the future.
Gizmodo
Tarzan's Getting a New Movie, Courtesy of Sony
Tarzan isn’t exactly what you’d call a popular character in the current culture landscape. While folks age 24 and older may fondly remember the 1999 Disney movie, the most recent version of the character Warner Bros.’ 2016 film The Legend of Tarzan starring Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie, didn’t exactly have audiences clamoring for more. But since we’re doing movies for basically anything, it’s time to grab a vine and see if luck will swing twice.
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What Marvel Show Should've Been a Film, or Vice Versa?
Earlier in the week, Marvel up and surprised everyone with the announcement that its Don Cheadle-led miniseries Armor Wars was transitioning into a full blown movie. The apparent reasoning for this was that the studio realized in order to get the story right, it could better be realized as a theatrical release. Given that the show will surely involve several people in many suits of armor (which would be expensive and time consuming to make!), it’s hard to argue against that, but it now presents something of an interesting question.
411mania.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Freya Allan is heading from fantasy TV to sci-fi action, with the Witcher co-star signing on for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Deadline reports that Allan, who plays Princess Cirilla in the Netflix Witcher series, has joined Owen Teague in the newly-dubbed film as has Peter Macon. The...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Númenor and the Númenóreans explained
Númenor and the Númenóreans explained. The new Prime Video fantasy series Rings of Power has taken us back in time to a Middle-earth we’ve never seen before. The battles over Sauron’s magic rings and the events of the Lord of the Rings movies are thousands of years away, evil has been vanquished, and the races of elves, men, and dwarves are in their ascendency.
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
