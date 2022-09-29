Read full article on original website
Celtics interested in Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts after Ime Udoka suspension (report)
The Celtics are still in the market for an additional assistant coach to add to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. According to Marc Stein of Substack, the Celtics brass have their eyes on some seasoned names for the position in Frank Vogel and Terry Stotts.
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process
Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
What Blake Griffin said he can bring to Celtics as front court depth
BOSTON — Blake Griffin said he knows where he’s at this point in his career. The 33-year-old has had a long career in the NBA, and he’s not the high-flying, dunking athlete he was when he first burst onto the scene as a rookie. But that’s what it means to be a veteran in the league as he adapted his game to where he can be a helpful piece to a contending squad.
Blake Griffin said Celtics took ‘big steps’ after playing Boston twice in playoffs
BOSTON — While Blake Griffin’s a newly-minted Celtic after signing a one-year deal, he had a close seat when it came to watching the current core’s ascension to title contender. Griffin played for the Nets the last two seasons, meaning his team played the Celtics in the first round of the past two playoffs.
Four takeaways as Celtics blow out Hornets 134-93 in preseason opener
BOSTON — Celtics basketball is back, and the final product Sunday looked like a similar one from last year. The Celtics blew out the Hornets 134-93 in their preseason opener at TD Garden, though it was far from a perfect effort. Of course, the necessary caveat: It’s still early....
Malcolm Brogdon earns rave reviews from Jaylen Brown in Celtics debut against Hornets
The Celtics largely earned rave reviews for their offseason moves thanks to an under-the-radar trade pursuit of Malcolm Brogdon. The veteran guard came off Boston’s bench during his preseason debut on Sunday as expected and it did not take long for him to receive high marks from his new star teammates after their first few minutes playing together.
Mfiondu Kabengele shines in Celtics’ win over Hornets, shows off hustle
BOSTON — The Celtics crowd — even for a preseason game — gave a hearty roar when they saw Mfiondu Kabengele dive his 6-foot-10 frame on the floor. There was a loose ball off an offensive rebound opportunity, and Kabengele immediately laid out to secure the ball.
Marcus Smart ‘loves’ Celtics signing Blake Griffin: ‘It’ll be a great pickup’
BOSTON — Training camp is only four practices old and the Celtics haven’t even played a preseason game yet, but they’ve already been dinged up significantly when it comes to their front court. Robert Williams III is out for 8-to-12 weeks after surgery, Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL and is likely out for the season, and Luke Kornet is nursing an ankle sprain.
Sam Hauser strengthens case for Celtics rotation spot in win over Hornets
The Celtics have plenty of holes to fill in their rotation in the wake of a slew of injuries ahead of training camp. While Rob Williams is expected to be back in a couple of months, the same can’t be said for Danilo Gallinari after tearing his ACL last month. That has opened the door for a slot to be filled in the Celtics rotation even after the Blake Griffin signing.
Celtics creating welcome atmosphere for Blake Griffin: ‘It’s different, in a good way’
BOSTON -- Blake Griffin has seen more than his fair share of challenging situations in the NBA since being drafted in 2009. He dealt with the Donald Sterling situation in Los Angeles and a volatile situation with the Brooklyn Nets last year. The Celtics had their own controversy ahead of the season with the year-long suspension of Ime Udoka but Griffin couldn’t help but notice the change in atmosphere in Boston compared to his past stops.
Joe Mazzulla makes Celtics debut, gets solid reviews: ‘He’s not a yeller’
BOSTON — It was only the first small step in the form of a preseason game Sunday when the Celtics took on the Hornets. The TD Garden crowd reflected the chill vibes. The Celtics are title contenders with a loaded roster, but they’re still more than two weeks away from the season opener.
