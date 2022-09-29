ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process

Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
What Blake Griffin said he can bring to Celtics as front court depth

BOSTON — Blake Griffin said he knows where he’s at this point in his career. The 33-year-old has had a long career in the NBA, and he’s not the high-flying, dunking athlete he was when he first burst onto the scene as a rookie. But that’s what it means to be a veteran in the league as he adapted his game to where he can be a helpful piece to a contending squad.
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart ‘loves’ Celtics signing Blake Griffin: ‘It’ll be a great pickup’

BOSTON — Training camp is only four practices old and the Celtics haven’t even played a preseason game yet, but they’ve already been dinged up significantly when it comes to their front court. Robert Williams III is out for 8-to-12 weeks after surgery, Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL and is likely out for the season, and Luke Kornet is nursing an ankle sprain.
Sam Hauser strengthens case for Celtics rotation spot in win over Hornets

The Celtics have plenty of holes to fill in their rotation in the wake of a slew of injuries ahead of training camp. While Rob Williams is expected to be back in a couple of months, the same can’t be said for Danilo Gallinari after tearing his ACL last month. That has opened the door for a slot to be filled in the Celtics rotation even after the Blake Griffin signing.
Celtics creating welcome atmosphere for Blake Griffin: ‘It’s different, in a good way’

BOSTON -- Blake Griffin has seen more than his fair share of challenging situations in the NBA since being drafted in 2009. He dealt with the Donald Sterling situation in Los Angeles and a volatile situation with the Brooklyn Nets last year. The Celtics had their own controversy ahead of the season with the year-long suspension of Ime Udoka but Griffin couldn’t help but notice the change in atmosphere in Boston compared to his past stops.
