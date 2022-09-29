ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Exotic attorneys appeal conviction to 10th Circuit Court

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
 4 days ago

DENVER, Colo. ( KFOR ) – Attorneys for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic , had another day in court. This time, it was at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver.

“We are arguing that the district courts re-sentencing hearing, the order that the district court fashioned on January 28 th of 2022, imposed an unconstitutional sentence,” said Molly Parmer, one of Joe Exotic’s attorneys. “You cannot be punished twice fort the same offense.”

“It was more than sufficient,” said US prosecutor Steven Creager.

Maldonado-Passage is the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park in Oklahoma. He’s also the star of the hit Netflix series ‘Tiger King’.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcdKW_0iFnMSg300
    In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6GTt_0iFnMSg300
    Joseph Maldonado-Passage (SANTA ROSA COUNTY JAIL)

In 2018, Maldonado-Passage was indicted on two murder-for-hire counts.

The target was Carole Baskin , a rival big cat activist. One of the counts was for hiring a hit man, the other was for working with an undercover FBI agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bybIZ_0iFnMSg300
FILE – In this July 20, 2017 file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla. Baskin was married to Jack “Don” Lewis, whose 1997 disappearance remains unsolved and is the subject of a new Netflix series “Tiger King.” (Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

Joe Exotic maintains he was framed, but he was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison. Earlier this year, a district judge brought it down to 21 years .

On Thursday, Joe Exotic’s attorneys argued one of the counts should be dropped because they happened around the same time with the same goal in mind.

“The court said, explicitly to me, and asked whether or not he could run counts one and counts two consecutive or concurrent,” said Parmer. “To which I said ‘no, and in fact you can’t run them consecutively because it will violate due process.’”

Judge: There are two separate plots. One with one hit man, and one with another hit man that did not overlap in time.

Parmer: Your honor, we believe they did overlap in time.

However, the US Attorney concerns echoed the appellate judges and said the sentencing was proper.

“Even if this Court were to conclude that a lower sentence would have also been reasonable, that’s simply not sufficient,” said Steven Creager.

Meanwhile, in an animated YouTube video statement , Joe Exotic said it’s now a waiting game.

“I guess we’re going to sit around and wait for awhile until we get a decision, then we have to wait for it to get back on the docket so I can get back to Oklahoma and probably just get screwed over again,” he says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

