ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Traveling art exhibit brings the Sistine Chapel to downtown Oklahoma City

By Lauren Daniels/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Starting this weekend, you can admire the artwork of the Sistine Chapel – right here in Oklahoma City!

A traveling exhibition with life-size works of art is setting up shop downtown.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10j9Nl_0iFnMRnK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckPTC_0iFnMRnK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px2CY_0iFnMRnK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5MbZ_0iFnMRnK00

“For the price of a plate of pasta in Italy, you can come see one of Rome’s most iconic artwork in your own backyard,” said Eric Leong with SEE Global Entertainment.

Inside new venue – Sailor and the Dock in Downtown Oklahoma City – images from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel are taking up residence through early December.

Hello, Nzadi! OKC Zoo’s okapi calf now has a name

SEE Global Entertainment began touring this exhibit seven years ago.

“So this started when our CEO went to the Sistine Chapel and had a less than ideal experience,” Leong said. “He was rushed through the chapel and 15 minutes was packed shoulder to shoulder with people, didn’t know what he was looking at, craning his neck out, trying to see figure out what he was observing and he just felt this wasn’t the ideal environment to enjoy this iconic artwork.”

So he had the idea to bring the art down from the ceiling – in a more intimate environment.

Max Westheimer Airport to host 16th annual Aviation Festival

Organizers hope that even if you’ve been to the Sistine Chapel – you’ll see something you hadn’t noticed before.

“Let people study it up close and take their time so that they could just soak in every detail and, like, really get a sense of Michelangelo’s journey. His subject matter and this really, really amazing piece of art,” Leong said.

Sailor and the Dock, where the exhibition is happening, is located at 617 Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73102

The exhibit opens Friday, Sept. 30 and is open Thursdays – Sundays from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. until Dec. 4.

Tickets are around $20 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
visitokc.com

Red Earth’s FallFest Returns to OKC

The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
edmondoutlook.com

The Crafted House

A two-story concrete structure stands out amongst the sea of wooden houses along the east side of the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The modern-looking house with its curved roof is the brainchild of architect, George Winters. “Smaller houses are needed in Edmond,” Winters said. “I don’t build homes for...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water

It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Downtown Oklahoma City#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Italy#Okc Zoo#Global Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Country
Vatican City
KOCO

Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
edmondoutlook.com

Gabriella’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria

There’s something about long-standing traditions and recipes handed down through generations that are a staple in excellent Italian cuisine. Like, without the family secrets and vibrant personalities, the food just wouldn’t have the same depth and delicious appeal. It’s as if the story is part of the flavor, and you’re getting the inside scoop with every bite.
EDMOND, OK
405magazine.com

Now Open: New OKC Restaurants and Bars in Fall ’22

A new art museum patisserie and cafe, a dive-y beer bar with a late-night grill, and a New Mexico-style restaurant make this season’s new arrivals. The Oklahoma City Museum of Art hosted an opening last weekend for the new Ganache Patisserie location in the museum cafe gift shop. The joint operation features the new, expanded location of the gift shop with a food counter and bar with Ganache’s signature pastries and sweets, as well as sandwiches, salads, soups and cocktails. The cafe will also carry Ganache’s custom coffee blend from Eote Coffee.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy