Core & Main, Inc., (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has closed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of the municipal waterworks division of Trumbull Industries, Inc., as well as the assets of an affiliated entity, a supplier of specialty and private label products for the municipal and industrial markets, based in Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO