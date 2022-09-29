Read full article on original website
A Thriller At Don Drumm Stadium
Imagine it was a chilly rainy Saturday night with rain drops coming down everywhere you looked, and puddles were forming all around. This is what it was like for the Marietta College versus Baldwin Wallace Saturday Night football game under the lights at Don Drumm Stadium. Fans gathered with their ponchos and umbrellas to see a football game that was electric from both teams.
WTAP
Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year
LOWELL, OH. (WTAP) - The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for its 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened. The signature bratwurst sandwiches and fire roasted rotisserie chickens were being served, booths were set up, and music was playing. Josh Harris,...
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout
ZANESVILLE, OH- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville hosted a fun event called Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout. There families and kids had fun playing cornhole, ate some delicious pizza and painted pumpkins. They even got up close to amazing animals from goats to camels to big turtles and even a young kangaroo.
WTAP
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick or Treat times
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick or treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WTAP
Fort Frye boys golf team wins District Championship
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets boys golf team advances to the Division III State golf tournament, after getting the team victory in the East District tournament at River Greens golf course in West Lafayette. The Cadets were led by senior Dawson Layton and freshman Chatum Courson,...
WTAP
Obituary: Henthorn Sr., Creighton L.
Creighton L. Henthorn, Sr. 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Bellaire, OH., the son of the late John B. and Naomi M. Wallace Henthorn. He had been employed by Johns Manville for 25 years and had...
WHIZ
Y-City Gun Fest
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
WTAP
Students learn CPR/AED for S.T.E.A.M classes at Caperton Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon middle school students gathered at the Caperton Center to learn CPR/AED for their Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics class. The students will not be CPR certified but Wood County school nurse, Sherri Hudgins, is sure the students will be able to perform when...
WTAP
Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn
Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg, died September 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong...
WTAP
Obituary: Boyer, Calvin Eugene
Calvin Eugene Boyer, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 2, 1953, in Newark, OH, the son of the late Calvin Clayton and Lakie Irene Travis Boyer. Calvin was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed doing yard sales...
WTAP
A reenactment was held to wrap up Pioneer Day
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Civil War reenactment was apart of the 19th annual Pioneer Day event that concluded Sunday. Several reenactors had tents set up to show visitors what a camp looked like during the Civil War. Reenactor Rebecca Page talked about the importance of holding reenactments and events...
WTAP
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg passed away September 17, 2022 at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on June 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Joseph Salvatore and Stella Koruba Martino. Joe had proudly served his country in the US Marines. He enjoyed collecting...
WTAP
Obituary: McDonald, Lloyd Cecil
Lloyd Cecil McDonald, 79, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on September 29th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his brothers Richard and Bob by his side. He was born to parents Tessie(Sims) and Roy McDonald, on September 22, 1943, in Wood County, West Virginia. Like many of that time period, Lloyd did not graduate high school and worked with his father to help provide for the family. He was very proud, however, to receive his high school equivalency diploma in 1965.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Chicken BBQ
ZANESVILLE, OH- The South Zanesville Fire Department served up a feast on Sunday at their annual Chicken BBQ. Money raised by the dinners goes toward supporting the fire department and the Amrou Grotto. The fire department uses their portion of the proceeds to buy new equipment. The chicken is made by the Zanesville High School boosters.
WTAP
Obituary: Cox, Robert Owen
Robert Owen Cox, 88, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Belpre, died September 29, 2022, at his residence. Robert was born March 21, 1934, in Wirt County, WV, and was the son of the late James Okey and Opel Miller Cox. Robert had worked as a Mill Tender for U.S. Steel....
New 59-acre campground coming to The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Muskingum County's tourist destination, The Wilds, is getting an expansion to help improve tourism in the area. With funding assistance from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the safari-like zoo, located on International Road in Cumberland, revealed plans to build a new 59-acre RV campground. The new site is expected to open to the public anytime from late 2023 to early 2024.
WTAP
Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be two events in Parkersburg to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot. Amendment Two, or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would allow the West Virginia Legislature to authorize tax exemptions for vehicles and personal property used for business in West Virginia. Governor Jim...
wksu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
WTAP
Opening statements to start Tuesday the Victor Lee Thompson Trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Opening statements will start tomorrow morning in the trial of Victor Lee Thompson. Thompson is charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection to the May 2021 killing of Darren Salaam. Jury selection for the trial started this afternoon in Judge...
