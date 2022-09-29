ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bündchen Misses Tom Brady’s Game for Second Week in a Row Amid Marital Issues Reports

Further reports about legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen’s marital issues came out over the weekend. On Sunday, once again, Brady’s wife did not attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game. That’s two weeks in a row that the Bucs played at Raymond James Stadium, and two weeks straight that her absence was glaring.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
Rams vs. 49ers: NFL Fans React to Danny Trejo’s MNF Open

Just to kick things off extra special for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, the NFL got Danny Trejo to put something together. Yes, that’s right, Danny Freakin’ Trejo. Turns out the action star is a big Rams fan. He’s all in on the city of Los Angeles, and fans love seeing him in the MNF opener.
Miami Dolphins Reveal Tua Tagovailoa’s Status for Week 5

The news isn’t good for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins fans who support him. The quarterback already has been ruled out for this Sunday’s game. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced the news on Monday. McDaniel said the Dolphins quarterback still is in concussion protocol. He’s been ruled out to play against the New York Jets.
