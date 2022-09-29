Read full article on original website
LOOK: Antonio Brown Raises Eyebrows With Gisele Bündchen Photo Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday night, Antonio Brown made a strange post… The post LOOK: Antonio Brown Raises Eyebrows With Gisele Bündchen Photo Ahead of Sunday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
Chiefs Fans React to Brittany Mahomes Ripping Controversial Article About Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, slammed The Kansas City Star on Friday after the outlet published a highly controversial opinion concerning the Chiefs star quarterback. In the publication’s “Letters to the Editor” section, an NFL fan from Illinois recently claimed that Mahomes “is not a team player,” in a...
Gisele Bündchen Misses Tom Brady’s Game for Second Week in a Row Amid Marital Issues Reports
Further reports about legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen’s marital issues came out over the weekend. On Sunday, once again, Brady’s wife did not attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game. That’s two weeks in a row that the Bucs played at Raymond James Stadium, and two weeks straight that her absence was glaring.
Kansas City Mayor Tells Tom Brady to Retire During Sunday Night Football Game
When it comes to sports grudges, they are hard to quit. Apparently, the mayor of Kansas City is still upset at Tom Brady for Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs traveled to Tampa Bay for the first time since the 2021 Super Bowl. It felt like the visiting team had something to prove all night.
Aaron Rodgers’ Wild Haircut Draws Hilarious Comparisons: PHOTO
Aaron Rodgers was the talk of Week 4 in the NFL. Very little of the conversation related to his play on the field or the fact that he led the Green Bay Packers to a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots. Fans appeared pretty infatuated with Rodgers’ haircut...
NFL Fans React to Shocking Video of Antonio Brown Exposing Himself to Hotel Guests
Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is back in the news for all the wrong reasons… The post NFL Fans React to Shocking Video of Antonio Brown Exposing Himself to Hotel Guests appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Fan Dies After Fall at Acrisure Stadium During Steelers-Jets Game
A fan attending Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers has died… The post NFL Fan Dies After Fall at Acrisure Stadium During Steelers-Jets Game appeared first on Outsider.
Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Reportedly Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break
If you were watching the Seattle Seahawks game, you were likely worried about D.K. Metcalf… The post Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Reportedly Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break appeared first on Outsider.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future
Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
‘Monday Night Football’ Fans Are Already Stressed About Aaron Judge Cut-Ins on ESPN
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is one home run away from setting the all-time… The post ‘Monday Night Football’ Fans Are Already Stressed About Aaron Judge Cut-Ins on ESPN appeared first on Outsider.
‘Monday Night Football’: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sends NFL World Into a Frenzy With Incredible TD
The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) needed one of their big guns to step up and… The post ‘Monday Night Football’: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sends NFL World Into a Frenzy With Incredible TD appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Fan Runs Onto the Field During MNF, Rams LB Bobby Wagner Absolutely Levels Him
Now it wouldn’t be Monday Night Football without a proper fan incident. One person ran… The post WATCH: Fan Runs Onto the Field During MNF, Rams LB Bobby Wagner Absolutely Levels Him appeared first on Outsider.
Rams vs. 49ers: NFL Fans React to Danny Trejo’s MNF Open
Just to kick things off extra special for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, the NFL got Danny Trejo to put something together. Yes, that’s right, Danny Freakin’ Trejo. Turns out the action star is a big Rams fan. He’s all in on the city of Los Angeles, and fans love seeing him in the MNF opener.
NFLPA Fires One of the Doctors Who Cleared Tua Tagovailoa, NFL World Reacts
Over the weekend, the NFL Players Association fired one of the independent doctors who cleared… The post NFLPA Fires One of the Doctors Who Cleared Tua Tagovailoa, NFL World Reacts appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Fans React To Saints Heartbreaking Double Doink Loss to the Vikings in London
Following the New Orleans Saints’ heartbreaking double doink loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, NFL fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. The NFL shared the video of the final field goal kick which resulted in the double doink and the score of...
Former NFL RB LeGarrette Blount Involved in Wild Brawl at Youth Football Game
Youth sports can get intense. Even for guys like former NFL RB LeGarrette Blount, who was involved in a fight at a football game recently. Blount had a career that lasted almost a decade in the NFL. For running backs, especially ones like Blount, that’s a good run in the league.
Miami Dolphins Reveal Tua Tagovailoa’s Status for Week 5
The news isn’t good for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins fans who support him. The quarterback already has been ruled out for this Sunday’s game. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced the news on Monday. McDaniel said the Dolphins quarterback still is in concussion protocol. He’s been ruled out to play against the New York Jets.
Rex Ryan Torches Miami Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Situation: ‘Epic Fail’
Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan has been the latest to comment on how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. The unapologetic analyst didn’t hold back in his comments, either. During ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, Ryan spoke on how the Dolphins staff and...
Eli Manning Has Perfect Response to Throwback News Coverage of Peyton Manning in High School
Sometimes, no matter what you do, you’re still always little brother. Even two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Eli Manning goes through it. Ever since he was a kid, he was the little brother of Cooper and Peyton. Of course, that would change a little bit later on in life. But, video lives forever.
