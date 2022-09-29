Read full article on original website
#20 Rocky takes down Montana Western 41-26 in Dillon
DILLON, Mont., Oct. 1, 2022- The Battlin’ Bears took down Montana Western with a complete team effort 41-26. The Rocky offense scored first on an impressive 39 yard touchdown catch by DeNiro Killian Jr. from George Tribble to give Rocky an early 7-0 lead. Rocky’s defense began the game dominant, only allowing one first down and 25 total yards in the first quarter. Western would find the endzone with only 10 seconds left in the first half, but a blocked extra point would allow Rocky to hold the lead into the half 7-6.
Rocky football's electric second half propels it to win over Montana Western
DILLON — Is it safe to call Rocky Mountain College football road warriors yet?. If that designation wasn't apparent already, it might just be now following the Battlin' Bears' impressive 41-26 win Saturday at Montana Western. Notching its second win on the road against a team either currently or...
No. 19 Montana Tech sweeps Rocky Mountain College in volleyball
BUTTE — Olivia Muir had 17 kills and Taylor Henley 10 Saturday night as No. 19 Montana Tech swept Rocky Mountain College 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 in Frontier Conference volleyball. The Orediggers improved to 15-6 overall and 3-0 in conference. The Battlin' Bears dropped to 9-11 and 2-1. Rocky's Bella...
Montana Grizzly running backs hitting stride at the right time
POCATELLO, Idaho — Through the Montana football team’s first four games this season, first-year quarterback Lucas Johnson has put himself in good graces with the team’s faithful fan base. He displayed all the tools in his skill set that made him a bowl game winner in his...
Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation
BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
Carlson, Russell use their collegiate experience to change the culture in Red Lodge
RED LODGE- Whenever a new coach takes over a program, there's new concepts and ideals that are instantly implemented to the team. That's what is happening right now in Red Lodge as a pair of former Frontier Conference standouts look to stamp their mark on Rams Volleyball. Bailie Carlson is...
Montana rallies for Brawl of the Wild volleyball win in front of record crowd
BOZEMAN — The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse crowd was ready to turn the volume up another notch. It could taste a two-set lead. Then the record scratched. The Montana volleyball team rallied back from a 1-0 set deficit and a large second-set hole to earn a 3-1 win over rival Montana State in front of a record crowd at the Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play, and they extended their Brawl of the Wild road winning streak to three.
Montana Tech scores on first seven drives to defeat MSU-Northern
BUTTE – Montana Tech celebrated its homecoming Saturday, hosting MSU-Northern at a rainy, damp Bob Green Field. The Orediggers (4-1) scored on all seven first-half possessions and were able to get many of their backup players some action in a 73-0 over the Lights (0-5). “It was awesome to...
MSU Billings volleyball swept by Western Oregon, still looking for GNAC win
BILLINGS — Misery in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference continued for Montana State Billings volleyball Saturday, being defeated in straight sets by Western Oregon as the Yellowjackets remained winless in league play. The visiting Wolves (6-9, 2-5 GNAC) made quick work of the Jackets (7-9, 0-8) in a 25-17,...
Bobcats improve to 4-1 with 41-24 win over UC Davis
BOZEMAN -- No Tommy Mellott, no problem for Montana State as the Bobcats rolled 41-24 over UC Davis on Saturday, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Sky play. The MSU offense gashed the Aggies to the tune of over 550 yards of total offense, averaging just shy of nine yards a play.
MSUB cross country places 2 in top 10 at Montana Open
MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet. Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K. There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20...
Billings West stomps Skyview, wins fourth straight
BILLINGS — Big plays have been few and far between this season for Billings West, and quarterback Drew McDowell pointed the finger mostly at himself Friday night. “I feel like these last few weeks we’ve been getting better at preparing ourselves throughout the week of practice, watching film … I haven’t done the best job of that myself,” he said after guiding the fifth-ranked Golden Bears to a 44-7 Eastern AA football win over Billings Skyview at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. “But this week we kind of pulled it together, prepared well, and our offensive game plan the entire week showed out there.”
Huntley Project runs through Shepherd, stays unbeaten
SHEPHERD- Huntley Project scored early and frequently to roll to a 56-16 win over their rivals, Shepherd, on Friday night. The Red Devils remain undefeated this season with the win, improving to 6-0. Shepherd falls to 2-4.
Billings West's Keyan Hernandez commits to wrestle at Iowa
BILLINGS — A day after committing to the University of Iowa wrestling team, Keyan Hernandez was still taking it all in. On an official visit to the Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday through Saturday, Hernandez was able to watch a football game featuring the Hawkeyes against Michigan, and observed members of the Iowa wrestling team work out.
VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
Several agencies respond to derailed train east of Bridger
BRIDGER, Mont. - A train derailed about half a mile east of Bridger Friday night. As of 1:00 pm Saturday, East Bridger Rd. has been re-opened, however, Southh River Rd. is closed from the intersection with Rushwater Rd. due to the derailment. Carbon Alert reports that at 11:30 pm Friday,...
Nearly 15 train car derailment in East Bridger
BRIDGER, Mont. - A nearly 15 car train derailment happened Friday night in Carbon County near the East Bridger and South River Roads. Maggie Karas, the Disaster and Emergency Service Public Information Officer for Carbon County, tells us the cause of the derailment is still under investigation and there are multiple agencies currently trying to clean up the area.
City Council awards 2021 Public Safey Mil Levy to Low Barrier shelters this winter
BILLINGS, Mont. - Earlier this month, organizations specializing in preventative care for homelessness, substance abuse and mental health crisis attended a City Hall meeting to propose why they should receive money from 2021 public safety mil. This week, city council has chosen two organizations to be awarded funds. The Continuum...
