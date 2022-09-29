ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

FOX 61

1 dead in Park Street double shooting in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person has died after two people were shot between Parkville Market and Pope Commons on Park Street in Hartford Monday afternoon. Police said two victims were shot and one person died. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. Police are active on the...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in South Windsor Crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Windsor last week. Investigators said 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday. The collision happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police link three armed robberies to Naugatuck, Watertown thefts

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three armed robberies occurred in Waterbury on Friday, and police believe that they’re not only linked to each other, but to previous incidents in surrounding towns as well. According to the Waterbury Police Department, the first armed robbery took place at a 7/11 store located at 1664 Baldwin St. around 7 […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Car smashes into News8 New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Motorcycle crash on Route 20

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Thomaston police say lost child has been identified

THOMASTON, Conn. — Police said a child who was found has been identified. Thomaston police had asked for help Saturday evening. Police said in an email Sunday morning that the case was resolved. No other details were released. The child was found in Thomaston. --- Have a story idea...
THOMASTON, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Stabbing Someone During Argument in Shelton

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing someone during an argument in Shelton early Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Alex Chamoro, of Shelton, had an argument with a woman and her 34-year-old son at approximately 2 a.m. in their Howe Avenue apartment. During the argument, authorities said...
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary

One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison. Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation. Shortly before that, Atkinson...
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

One in hospital after Hartford shooting on Winter Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Winter Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently listed in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Anyone with information […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich

A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT
