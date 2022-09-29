ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wshu.org

Warming up

Low-income families in Connecticut will get help with heat for their homes this winter. The LIRR’s third track project has been completed on time and under budget, a new forensic center in Connecticut will analyze gun crimes, and meet the state’s first black chief public defender. Sabrina is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut's first Black chief public defender is changing the game

WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Jaden Edison to discuss his article, “CT’s first Black chief public defender embraces work ahead,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. JE: TaShun Bowden-Lewis — she's the first Black Chief Public Defender of Connecticut, which...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Hurricane Ian’s destruction makes Long Island reevaluate storm season

As footage of a flooded Florida continues to grab attention, New Yorkers are left wondering if they are prepared for extreme weather. Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday on the southwest coast of Florida. The Category 4 storm swept through the Sunshine State, bringing record flooding, uprooting homes, and disrupting power lines and water supply. Fort Myers Beach was of the most seriously impacted areas, and looks nearly unrecognizable.
FLORIDA STATE
wshu.org

Long Island Rail Road's $2.6 billion Third Track project is complete

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority declared the Long Island Rail Road’s major Third Track project complete. They said the project was completed on time and $100 million under budget. The four-year rebuild involved replacing seven bridges, eliminating eight street crossings, five station renewals, and...
HICKSVILLE, NY
wshu.org

New York lowers farmworker overtime threshold

Late on Friday, New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order to phase in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who argue it will severely harm the state’s farming industry.
AGRICULTURE
wshu.org

With Massachusetts returning $3B to taxpayers, what's another $500M? Maybe too much

Massachusetts still has a whole pot of money that, by law, must be returned to taxpayers. That 1986 law caps state revenue growth and triggers the return of money. So, there will be rebate checks issued to many residents. Months ago, as Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, state lawmakers were talking about another separate economic relief measure which could still be in the works.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

