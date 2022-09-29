Read full article on original website
Linda J. Farias, obituary
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Linda J. Farias, 68 years, of Stockton Springs, Maine, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Waldo County General Hospital. She was born June 7, 1954, in Belmont, the daughter of Dennis and Joyce O'Brien. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, October 8,...
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
We would be wise to elect Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff
It is deeply gratifying to be writing to recommend that my fellow Waldo County residents vote for Jason Trundy for County Sheriff. Jason has the experience, knowledge and empathy to continue to make us feel safe in our community. Jason was born and raised in Waldo County, married his high...
Justin Paul Elliot, obituary
ARGYLE, Texas — Justin Paul Elliot, 41, son of Linda Elliot, passed away on September 27, 2022. Born in Long Beach, California Justin and his mother quickly moved back to Maine where he provided warmth and light to his family on the East Coast who were instantly in love with the new addition. That joy carried over to his childhood, where Justin spent his days growing up next to his great-grandparents, who were both instrumental in his upbringing and with whom he share a deep love and connection. During his time in South Thomaston, he lived with his mother, former step-father Kenneth Miller, and siblings. He was deeply admired by his siblings and his larger group of cousins, and their families, with whom he spent many summers camping in different areas of Maine.
Jason Trundy should be our next sheriff in Waldo County
I am writing to share my thanks and appreciation to Jason Trundy for all the help and support he has given to a local Veterans Organization. Mr. Trundy has been volunteering without needing recognition, and in fact, was offered a chance to appear on a local news station sharing some of his efforts and he declined, stating: “I am not doing this for political reasons, I am doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”
This Week in Lincolnville: Time Already?
Almost exactly 52 years ago – maybe even to the day – Wally and I stepped back in time. With our newly-purchased, vintage, cast iron Glenwood cookstove set up in the kitchen we started a fire on a chilly morning. All these years later – roughly 12,480 mornings later – I’m still tending the fire in that stove.
Camden-Rockport boys, girls take first in Waldoboro cross country meet
WALDOBORO — Several middle school cross country teams from around the Midcoast descended upon Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro for a cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 29. Boys Team Results. 1. Camden-Rockport — 1:06:04.16. 2. Great Salt Bay — 1:19:00.25. 3. Oceanside — 1:18:33.88. 4....
Happy to support reelection of Vicki Doudera
What I want in a representative of our district in Augusta: Somone who looks at the issues before her with curiosity and integrity, someone who works hard, and someone who is available to her constituents for discussion. Vicki Doudera does these and more and I am happy to support her...
Send Vick Doudera back to Augusta to speak for us
I’m writing to support the re-election of Vicki Doudera for State House District 14, Camden and Rockport. My husband and I moved into Vicki’s neighborhood in 2015 and have always known her to be an enthusiastic supporter of our wonderful community. When she decided to run for the state House in 2018, I knew she would represent us well.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Sept. 24-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Scott Truax, 43, of...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 23-28. Scott J. Tedesco, 61, of Unity, possessing sexually explicit material of a minor under age 12 in Unity Feb. 20, 2019, dismissed; possessing sexually explicit material in Unity Feb. 20, 2019, 364 days in jail with all but 90 days suspended and one year of probation.
Maine Fall Fiddle Fest vibrates the strings at The Waldo, Oct 21 - 22
WALDOBORO — The Waldo presents the 2022 Maine Fall Fiddle Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival kicks off on Friday night with an open jam session at The Waldo ($5 for the public, musicians free). Saturday events begin with a series of fiddle, cello,...
Pen Bay Medical Center Emergency Department addition to open Oct. 5
Pen Bay Medical Center, on Route 1 in Rockport, will mark the completion of Phase I of its Emergency Department expansion project by opening its new addition and ED entrance on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The temporary entrance set up when construction began last year will close at that time. The...
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Samuel Pendleton, 56, of Belmont, was issued a...
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Sept. 12-26. Arthur M. Andrews, 37, of Searsmont, operating after habitual offender revocation, one prior, in Camden April 18, 2022, dismissed. Jordan C. Arteaga, 20, of Warren, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) in Rockland...
Ribbon cutting celebrates Keyes Woods Preserve trail in Bristol
“A warm sun was shining and a smattering of acorns dropped from nearby trees as Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust trustees and staff, along with local and town officials and lead donors and volunteers, celebrated the land trust’s newest trail with a ribbon cutting,” said Hannah McGhee, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, in a news release.
Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Oct. 5
ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. Meetings can be viewed on Vimeo and YouTube. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Declaration of a...
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
Waldo County Woodshed expands into a ‘Pay What You Can’ Café
SEARSMONT—Waldo County Woodshed, a volunteer-run nonprofit that works to provide free firewood for people in Waldo County, is about to trade wood splitters for aprons for one night. On Thursday, October 6, teaming up with Threshers Brewing Co. in Searsmont, the organization is aiming to put on a fancy...
Belfast City Council to discuss new EMS staff, general assistance, and new CMP poles at regular Council meeting
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes new City EMS and ambulance employees, new CMP poles, general assistance, and a four-day work week for City staff, among other agenda items. The...
