Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Town of Frisco purchases Galena Street property for workforce housing
The town of Frisco has approved the purchase of 602 Galena St. to turn it into more local workforce housing. The property in the past has been the Colorado Workforce Center. The town has eyed the property for several months, and during that time, Frisco staff have negotiated with state staff on terms of the sale agreement, which include property purchase, lease back to Department of Labor and Employment during project development design, temporary office space for the department during construction and a permanent department office the new development.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: How a trio of alcohol ballot measures could impact small business, Vail Resorts’ latest announcement and why the Western Slope is Boebert country
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. ‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries. A trio of ballot measures...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Recreation Center pool closure is extended until Oct. 8
The Breckenridge Recreation Center leisure pool will not reopen until Oct. 8 because of technical issues. The lap pool at the Breckenridge Recreation Center will open as scheduled Monday, Oct. 3. Passes will continue to be honored at Silverthorne Recreation Center through Oct. 8. Swim lessons move to the lap...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Why is this on the ballot?
This past week Summit County voters received their copy of the 2022 State Ballot Information Booklet, affectionately known as the “blue book.” It is a 110-page manual of word salad intended to educate voters and affirm democracy. Granted, not all 110 pages apply to Summit County, and it does not make sense to print a statewide book that is tailored to each county, but I suspect the overwhelming particulars in the guide create more confusion, and even apathy among voters, rather than informing and educating voters. But there’s more! Summit County — and voters all-across the state — will also receive a supplemental mailing explaining the local ballot issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: How can I keep energy bills low this winter?
The leaves are turning and the days are getting shorter. I know the colder weather is coming, so how can I make sure my energy bills don’t skyrocket this winter?. Fall is in the air! Pumpkin spice everything is back on menus and football is on the TV. I, too, find myself spending more time indoors and contemplating turning on the heat at night. Your timing is excellent because this Wednesday is Energy Efficiency Day, and saving energy saves money. Check out these easy ways to be comfy and warm this winter without sending your utility bills through the roof.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Sept. 30, 1922: Snow falls in High Country, mining companies expand and Loveland Pass cleared
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 30, 1922. The Tonopah Mining Co. of Nevada, of which the Tonopah Placers Co. of Breckenridge is a subsidiary, is branching out in mining in Colorado. They have acquired properties near Idaho Springs and also at Cripple Creek. Colorado mining interests are fortunate in securing this strong company to take over these properties, as it will assure the mines to be worked in a systematic manner and developed.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne announces studio availability at The Art Spot
The Silverthorne Art Board has announced the availability of four studios for rent at The Art Spot, a new makerspace in Silverthorne. The private rooms will be offered for artists and businesses within The Art Spot at subsidized rental rates. The town is hosting several open houses for those interested...
Summit Daily News
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Summit County births for September 2022
Isaac Gary Spaulding was born Aug. 23 to Lisa and Jeffrey Spaulding of Dillon. Aubree Carlene Revoier was born in Littleton Adventist Hospital Aug. 31 to Christina Macias and Noah Revoier of Silverthorne. Penny Blake Simmons was born Sept. 2 to Everette and Brit Simmons of Breckenridge. Bryston Fozgate Kopunec...
Summit Daily News
10 Mile Music Hall launches new monthly concert series, Local’s Loot, where a lucky resident takes home all money collected at the door
10 Mile Music Hall is launching a new monthly concert series and contest Thursday, Oct. 6. Called Locals’ Loot, entry is $5, and one local will win all money collected at the door. Anyone over 21 is welcome to come to the concert at 710 Main St., Frisco, but...
Summit Daily News
How Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is building a new model for addressing mental health
EAGLE COUNTY — Since its inception, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has sought to do things differently when it comes to addressing the Eagle County community’s mental and behavioral health needs. From becoming the state’s first new community mental health center in nearly three decades to bringing together community...
Summit Daily News
Coroner IDs Washington man who died in Saturday’s crash on I-70
The 55-year-old Washington man who died Saturday in a collision on Interstate 70 between Exit 205 and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has been identified. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Dmytro Pronin, of Renton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around noon on Oct. 1 at mile marker 221.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 2
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Boots, 6 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male. Ceedee, 10 months, domestic...
Summit Daily News
Washington man dies following accident on I-70 Saturday
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the kind of vehicle the deceased passenger was driving in. A 55-year-old man from Renton, Washington is dead after a box truck he was riding in crashed into a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 70 around noon Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Colorado State Police Master Trooper Gary Cutler.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Joel Stephen Weston
We are sad to announce the death of Joel Stephen Weston, who passed away in his home on September 3rd, 2022 after heart complications. We will miss Joel dearly. Joel passed at the age of fifty nine in his long lived town of Fairplay, Colorado. Joel was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 14 of 1963, and raised by his surviving mother Mary Ann Weston and late father James Edwin Weston. He was honored to raise his surviving sons Alexander Weston and Samuel Weston, with his late and beloved wife Sandra Lynn Weston. He stayed in very close relation to his surviving three sisters Lori Duboise, Jill Crosby, and Julie Yamamoto. Many would say that Joel’s time was cut too short, but those who knew him would say time with him was about quality and many can look back on their memories with him fondly. He was the face to the South Park Saloon of Alma, Colorado for over two decades. The Saloon was his life, a place that he cultivated into a hub for friends and the community. When he sold the bar he preserved that community and place of connection by keeping an open door in his home. Joel became an integral friend to many. Throughout his life he enjoyed keeping up on all sports, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and staying in touch with his family members over regular Zoom chats and phone calls. His voice and presence will be dearly missed as he always brought a sense of joy. To honor Joel’s memory we are holding a celebration of life on October 9th, 2022 beginning at 1pm, at The Residence Inn by Mariott. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.
Summit Daily News
Summit Tigers football crushes Lincoln for homecoming win
There is nothing like a homecoming football game — the pageantry, the recognition of the homecoming court and the the drive of the team to get a win to hype up the student body ahead of the homecoming dance. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Summit High School football team...
Comments / 0