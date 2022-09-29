Read full article on original website
‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Evan Roe Joins Cast of Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’
Roe will star alongside Jeff Daniels in the series about a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Ismael Cruz Córdova Dives Deep Into Filming the Southlands Battle
Plus, the actor explains what it meant for his character, Arondir, to finally come face-to-face with Galadriel
‘Black Adam,’ ‘Halloween Kills’ Lead the Most Anticipated Movies of October | Chart
David O. Russell's "Amsterdam" and Harry Styles-starrer "My Policeman" also make the Top 10 list
Ratings: CBS Brings Back Its Thursday Night Comedy Slate With a Bang
"So Help Me Todd" debuted to 4.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched new show premiere of the fall broadcast TV season so far
‘SNL': Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Roast New Cast and Show’s Lazy Trump Bits in Season Premiere (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” started Season 48 on an extremely meta note, with a cold open sketch that roasted the recent cast turnover, and did some pretty funny mockery of the show’s frustrating reliance on lazy Trump-centered political parodies. The bit, which basically acknowledged almost all criticism of the...
Don’t Worry, ‘SNL’ Fans, Cecily Strong Has Not Left the Show
Strong is currently in Los Angeles performing in a play, but her absence from the Season 48 premiere credits confused people
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Gets Trailer Ahead of Oscar-Qualifying December Release (Video)
The thriller premieres in theaters Dec. 2, on Apple TV+ Dec. 9
How Scott Mescudi, Kenya Barris and Netflix Animators Crafted a Colorful, Trippy New York City Love Story in ‘Entergalactic’
The musical television special accompanies Kid Cudis eighth studio album of the same name
‘911’: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause Break Down the ‘Surprising’ and ‘Satisfying’ Conclusion to Athena’s Origin Story
"Our writers have a way of weaving this fabric, this tapestry, where you may see this thread again, you may see this character again," Bassett told TheWrap
Why ‘Smile’ Director Parker Finn Didn’t Want to Bog the Horror Film Down in Mythology
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap how he went about adapting his short film into a feature
‘Tarzan’ Film Rights Picked Up by Sony Pictures
Studio hopes to reimagine IP for modern audiences
Billy Eichner Says Straight People ‘Just Didn’t Show Up’ for ‘Bros’ in the Wake of Box Office Bust
The rom-com opened to just $4.8 million, with most of the box office coming from New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco
Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram
Charlie Hunnam was pictured at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles on Monday evening at the Regency Village Theatre. The 42-year-old English actor donned a navy blue suit with a stone blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event. He sported a...
Willem Dafoe Thriller ‘Inside’ Lands at Focus Features for Early 2023 Release
The movie, from debut director Vasilis Katsoupis, is slated to come out in March
Abbi Jacobson Says They’re Still ‘Waiting to See’ on a ‘League of Their Own’ Season 2 Renewal
In a spoiler-filled conversation with TheWrap, the co-creator and star also talked about which film cast members she'd like to have in future seasons
What’s Leaving HBO Max in October 2022
"Nathan for You," "Key and Peele" and a number of other Comedy Central shows are departing the streaming service
How to Watch ‘Smile': Is Paramount’s New Horror Movie Streaming?
Paramount’s new original horror movie, about a “Ring”-style curse that passes from one person to another and involves horribly violent deaths and – surprise! – a big wide grin on your face, is here, just in time for spooky season. “Smile,” which stars Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner and just had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin before opening this Friday (September 30), is super creepy and unsettling.
Carson Kressley on When He Figured Out Jackie Would on ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Was His OG ‘Queer Eye’ Co-Star (Video)
Plus, the longtime judge looks back on the shows second season ahead of its Friday finale
