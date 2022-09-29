ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Verizon phone outages continue to plague area police communications

MIDS-HUDSON – Several landline phones lines are still out of service in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties. They have been down since Sunday afternoon. Wappingers Falls Police said this is affecting their non-emergency seven digit phones lines. Village residents should dial dial 911 for any type of emergency/police assistance...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill to consider warehouse moratorium

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Warehouse-distribution centers are cropping up across Orange County and the Town of Wallkill wants to implement a six-month moratorium on new construction of those facilities. At least two new ones are in various stages of development. Town Supervisor George Serrano said the town board wants...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Verizon phone service to police down in some areas

NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Community fundraiser held for police K9 units

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A fundraiser on Saturday was held at the American Legion Post 1466 to raise money for police K9 units in two Dutchess County towns. The Town of Poughkeepsie and Town of Hyde Park police departments both have K9 units. The Hyde Park K9 unit was recently revived after a several-year absence. In July, Hyde Park Police Officer Alec Brandow and his partner Urso completed their basic training and were introduced to the public.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported down off area bridges

MID-HUDSON – Two people were reported down off Mid-Hudson bridges over the Hudson River. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported someone had jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Marine units were dispatched to the scene. Early Monday, police radio communications reported that a man had...
HUDSON, NY
Person
Marc Molinaro
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-motorcycle crash in Greene County

CATSKILL – A Saugerties motorcyclist was killed in collision with a car at 4 p.m. on September 30, State Police said Monday. The accident occurred on Route 32 near the intersection of Game Farm Road in the Town of Catskill. Police said the preliminary investigation found that a 2015...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Veteran issues raised during awareness walk at Marist College (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Marist College co-sponsored the first Anthony’s Walk on Saturday. The community walk was held to raise awareness and funds to improve the lives of local veterans in need. The event is named after Anthony Gray, a Marine Corps veteran who was killed in Poughkeepsie...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport

MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. On Saturday, a Homeland Security spokesman, Luis Miranda, emailed Mid-Hudson News saying, “The Department of Homeland Security was not involved in any flight as detailed in your story.” If that is the case, what agency send the children north remains a mystery.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cornwall man jumps to his death from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 23-year-old Cornwall man jumped to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on Sunday, State Police said. The man, whose name was not made public, got out of his vehicle on the eastbound lane and jumped from the right shoulder. He was located dead in...
NEWBURGH, NY

