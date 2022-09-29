Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Verizon phone outages continue to plague area police communications
MIDS-HUDSON – Several landline phones lines are still out of service in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties. They have been down since Sunday afternoon. Wappingers Falls Police said this is affecting their non-emergency seven digit phones lines. Village residents should dial dial 911 for any type of emergency/police assistance...
Mid-Hudson News Network
GlobalFoundries’ East Fishkill employees to transition to onsemi when sale becomes effective
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Over 1,000 employees of Global Foundries U.S. 2 LLC at the former IBM East Fishkill facility have been notified that they will transitioned to ON Semiconductor Corporation when it takes over from GlobalFoundries in East Fishkill at the start of 2023. The transfers will affect 1,056...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill to consider warehouse moratorium
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Warehouse-distribution centers are cropping up across Orange County and the Town of Wallkill wants to implement a six-month moratorium on new construction of those facilities. At least two new ones are in various stages of development. Town Supervisor George Serrano said the town board wants...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Verizon phone service to police down in some areas
NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community fundraiser held for police K9 units
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A fundraiser on Saturday was held at the American Legion Post 1466 to raise money for police K9 units in two Dutchess County towns. The Town of Poughkeepsie and Town of Hyde Park police departments both have K9 units. The Hyde Park K9 unit was recently revived after a several-year absence. In July, Hyde Park Police Officer Alec Brandow and his partner Urso completed their basic training and were introduced to the public.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two reported down off area bridges
MID-HUDSON – Two people were reported down off Mid-Hudson bridges over the Hudson River. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported someone had jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Marine units were dispatched to the scene. Early Monday, police radio communications reported that a man had...
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered
A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
Orange County 23-Year-Old Dies After Jumping From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A 23-year-old man was killed after driving onto a Hudson Valley bridge, exiting his vehicle, and jumping, according to authorities. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in the town of Newburgh. According to New York State Police, the Orange County man, who...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-motorcycle crash in Greene County
CATSKILL – A Saugerties motorcyclist was killed in collision with a car at 4 p.m. on September 30, State Police said Monday. The accident occurred on Route 32 near the intersection of Game Farm Road in the Town of Catskill. Police said the preliminary investigation found that a 2015...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Global Foundries to lay off over 1,000 East Fishkill employees with sale of company
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Over 1,000 employees of Global Foundries U.S. 2 LLC at the former IBM East Fishkill facility have been notified of layoffs as the business is sold to ON Semiconductor Corporation, according to the State Labor Department’s Office of Dislocated Workers Program. The layoffs, affecting 1,056...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veteran issues raised during awareness walk at Marist College (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Marist College co-sponsored the first Anthony’s Walk on Saturday. The community walk was held to raise awareness and funds to improve the lives of local veterans in need. The event is named after Anthony Gray, a Marine Corps veteran who was killed in Poughkeepsie...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. On Saturday, a Homeland Security spokesman, Luis Miranda, emailed Mid-Hudson News saying, “The Department of Homeland Security was not involved in any flight as detailed in your story.” If that is the case, what agency send the children north remains a mystery.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cornwall man jumps to his death from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 23-year-old Cornwall man jumped to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on Sunday, State Police said. The man, whose name was not made public, got out of his vehicle on the eastbound lane and jumped from the right shoulder. He was located dead in...
