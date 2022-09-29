“Survivability,” an Amazon International Best-Selling Book is Available for Free Download (until 9/30/2022)

Read full article on original website
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1735426636. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and...
Louisiana-based Meditation Guru turned Author, LaTosha Kelly Launches her New Book titled ‘Finding Your Calm’.
LaTosha Kelly, the founder of New Beginnings Meditation turned into an author with the launch of her new book titled 'Finding Your Calm', a complete guide to meditation. The author also launched a daily self-help Journal under the same name. The book is available for online purchase on the website and Amazon.
Gopi Menon’s new book receives a warm literary welcome
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction – Religion/Philosophy book “Back to GOD, Away from Religion” by Gopi Menon, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B092DNDCML. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of...
Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Announces Exclusive Free Items
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 2, 2022 - Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation is committed to helping moms before and after their babies are born, and that’s why the company has become a top choice for placenta encapsulation in San Diego. When moms choose Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation, they can also choose from a variety of exciting free items.
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
N Suite to Collaborate with zkSync to Offer Secure Private Key Management
"We're delighted to have N Suite joining our growing ecosystem on zkSync,” remarked Will Macfie, Ecosystem Lead for zkSync “Their introduction will unlock new opportunities for our communities and take us another step closer to making self-sovereign participation in the digital economy affordable and easy for anyone in the world."
Weiken Interior Design has Launched Reliable Services for Interior Design & Home Renovation in Singapore
BOON LAY, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Weiken Interior Design has launched reliable services to renovate both commercial and residential properties in Singapore, with the goal is to create customers' dream homes and deliver a hassle-free renovation experience. Weiken is one of the most reputable brands in...
Project Marketplace Allows Easy Hiring For Voice Over Talent
London,Canada - October 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly launched Project Marketplace is an e-commerce store where businesses can browse and purchase projects that have been listed by voice actors, musicians, translators, and audio producers. More information is available at https://www.voices.com/blog/how-to-hire-on-the-project-marketplace. Project Marketplace gives voice over talent the ability...
FRX Innovations and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd Jointly Develop Flame Retardant Upholstery Fabrics for The UK Furniture Market with Outstanding Touch and Feel
FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV:FRXI) (FRA:W2A), a leader in eco-friendly flame-retardant (“FR”) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd (“Sichuan”), to introduce world’s first halogen free inherent flame-retardant upholstery fabric solution capable of meeting the stringent British Fire Standard BS 5852; part 1 for furniture, while providing outstanding touch and feel, all in a solution that is environmentally sustainable and permanent. The introduction of this new fabric technology, Glentham® anti-dripping FR Polyester fiber and yarn solution, comes on the heels of new regulations banning the content of Persistent Organic Pollutants like halogenated flame retardants, in recycled furniture sold in the UK.
QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors
This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
Randall Castillo Ortega explains how to develop winning retail sales strategies
Fulfillment is the key to client retention. Without a thoughtful approach to client experience (CX), consumer loyalty processes can't be implemented and achieved. Consumer loyalty is the result of great experiences. It is important to measure the impact of your client experience strategy, not only to determine your ROI at a hierarchy level but also to understand which method is most effective in boosting CX. Randall Castillo Ortega is an expert in global trade and eCommerce, and discusses how to improve CX to achieve better results.
Prodapt Launches OpenFibreXchange to Accelerate Pan-UK Digital Connectivity
Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services provider to the connectedness industry, today announced the launch of its OpenFibreXchange (OFX) that will enable Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to rapidly connect with the regional fibre operators to boost high-speed digital connectivity across the UK. This press release features multimedia....
Engine Gaming's, Frankly Media and Aggregated Media Announce Partnership
Frankly initiates monetization of Aggregated Media's A8 Esports Digital Linear Channel while maximizing target audience reach. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Frankly Media ("Frankly"), a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels and wholly-owned subsidiary of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), today announced a partnership with Aggregated Media ("A8"), an esports and video game culture media company. The partnership enables Frankly to monetize A8's content via their premium yield advertising services and maximize their audience reach through Frankly's video streaming platform, mobile apps and OTT/CTV.
