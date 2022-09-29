“Survivability,” an Amazon International Best-Selling Book is Available for Free Download (until 9/30/2022)

Fulfillment is the key to client retention. Without a thoughtful approach to client experience (CX), consumer loyalty processes can't be implemented and achieved. Consumer loyalty is the result of great experiences. It is important to measure the impact of your client experience strategy, not only to determine your ROI at a hierarchy level but also to understand which method is most effective in boosting CX. Randall Castillo Ortega is an expert in global trade and eCommerce, and discusses how to improve CX to achieve better results.

